The year 2012 was a time of turmoil at South Carolina State University.
It brought an internal investigation, the resignation of three trustees and the university president, and an attempt to remove the entire board of trustees. And it didn’t stop there. The problems continued throughout the year at S.C. State, making the university The T&D Region’s top story of the year.
The year also brought a significant drop in student enrollment and financial deficits.
Eight high-level employees were fired in early February amid the internal investigation.
Two trustees resigned while the S.C. House was considering a bill to replace the board. Lawmakers’ attempts to restructure the panel ended with the close of the legislative session when the Senate and House failed to iron out differences about how to handle the issue.
The story would get bigger in the coming year.
Other key stories from 2012:
• Homicides -- Orangeburg County saw 18 people slain and another suspicious death in 2012. That number was a sharp increase over 2011, when four were killed.
• Guilty -- In March, Shaquan Duley, the 30-year-old mother of 2-year-old Devean and 18-month-old Ja’van Duley, pleaded guilty to their deaths. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison. The two boys were found inside a car in the Edisto River in 2010. An autopsy revealed they had been smothered.
• Bamberg hospital -- Efforts to keep the Bamberg County Hospital open ended in April when the hospital board voted to close it.
• New jobs, investments -- Several T&D Region companies announced expansions and cut the ribbon on new projects in 2012.
In Orangeburg County, improvements began on GKN Aerospace’s 150,000-square-foot assembly facility at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park on U.S. 301. The operation supports GKN’s work on the HondaJet business jet.
In Bamberg County, hydraulic component manufacturer Tobul Accumulator announced it would invest $5 million and create 50 new jobs.
In Calhoun County, Southeast Frozen Foods in Calhoun County announced a $4.5 million, 31,000-square-foot expansion.
• RMC -- It was a year of expansion and new construction at the Regional Medical Center.
In March, the hospital proceeded with the addition of a vein center in its Annex Building as an extension to the vascular lab. The center opened earlier in the year and provides treatment for vein diseases.
The hospital broke ground on a 6,000-square-foot expansion of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care.
In the fall, the hospital broke ground for its 16,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute. Shortly afterward, RMC cut the ribbon on its retail pharmacy.
• New administrators -- Changes in Orangeburg County’s government started at the top in 2012, with the promotion of Orangeburg native Harold Young after the retirement of Administrator Bill Clark.
In Bamberg County, former Anderson County Administrator Joey Preston was hired to replace Rose Dobson-Elliott.
