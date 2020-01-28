Cancer remains a most feared disease. But it is no longer a certain death sentence. Much progress has been made.
Researchers this past week reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumor treatments.
The overall cancer death rate has been falling about 1.5% a year since 1991. It fell 2.2% from 2016 to 2017, according to the new American Cancer Society report. That’s the largest drop ever seen in national cancer statistics going back to 1930, said Rebecca Siegel, the lead author.
“It’s absolutely driven by lung cancer,” which accounts for about a quarter of all cancer deaths, she said. Take lung cancer out of the mix, and the 2017 rate drop is 1.4%, she added.
Experts say advances in treatment of lung cancer relate to refinements in surgery, better diagnostic scanning and more precise use of radiation.
In South Carolina, the new statistics come on the heels of a May 2019 report on the results of a 20-year study of cancer trends that showed mortality rates declining, though the state has among the highest per-capita rates of cancer and significant health disparities remain for minority populations and rural communities.
On average in South Carolina, more than 26,000 people are diagnosed with invasive cancer and nearly 10,000 people die from the disease each year.
But medical advancdes in the state are making a difference.
The Medical University of South Carolina is a leader in the battle against cancer. It has taken an important new step against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death and the most diagnosed cancer in the state.
MUSC Health in November unveiled the new robotic bronchoscopy system at its Hollings Cancer Center.
“It will make a huge difference,” said lung specialist Dr. Nick Pastis, comparing the new system to older methods of testing peripheral lung nodules to see if they’re malignant. The system is the only one of its kind in South Carolina.
Lung nodules are small abnormal tissue growths that can be essentially harmless — or very dangerous. The problem in the past was that not only was lung cancer being detected at an advanced stage about 70% of the time, but also when nodules were spotted in earlier stages — when the cancer might be curable — it was sometime tough to safely examine them.
“Traditionally, a CT-guided needle biopsy was used to diagnose these nodules, but it can have a complication rate as high as 15 to 20% where people get collapsed lungs or bleeding,” Pastis says. “So this offers a safer method, and also the opportunity to get a little more information. While doing the bronchoscopy, you can actually see if cancer has spread to other lymph nodes with another scope and determine what stage the cancer is.”
In the future, he says the bronchoscope also may used to treat cancer, using radiofrequency ablation and cryotherapy. Radiofrequency ablation uses an electrical current to heat and destroy cancer cells. Cryotherapy kills cancer by freezing it.
So South Carolina has taken another important step in battling cancer, but perspective is important.
It comes from Dr. Gerald Wilson, chair of the South Carolina Cancer Alliance: “We are moving in the right direction for a state our size, but we are still behind the rest of the country. The best course of action people can take is to speak with their doctors about cancer screenings and lifestyle changes.”
