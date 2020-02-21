S.C. looking to the left on highways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And that brings us to legislation presently before the S.C. General Assembly that would further open up that left lane, whether those in the lane are obeying the speed limit or pushing beyond it.

Bills in the House and Senate would allow officers to pull over people who drive too slowly in the left lane of major roads. The House version would have a fine of $200 and add two points to an offender’s driver’s licence, the same penalty for speeding less than 10 mph over the speed limit. The Senate version would only have a fine of $100.

All Southeastern states except North Carolina and South Carolina have such laws.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler, states that, “a vehicle may not be driven in the furthest left lane of an interstate highway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle.”

The House bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, states that “a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed.”