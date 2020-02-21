S.C. looking to the left on highways

Every year in South Carolina, more than 1,000 people die on the roads. Curbing that staggering death toll is a high priority for law enforcement, highway developers and repairers, and, hopefully, the state’s elected leaders.
Speed is often a factor in highway deaths, though that doesn’t seem to be slowing too many people down.
Law enforcement regularly targets speeding. In fact, a study by www.quotewizard.com, a website devoted to comparing insurance rates, found the Palmetto State has the second-highest rate of speeding tickets in the country.
QuoteWizard analyzed speed limit data from the National Conference of State Legislatures, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and State Highway Safety Offices to see which states had the highest and lowest speed limits. They then paired speed limit data with QuoteWizard speeding ticket data to compare the rate of speeding tickets in states with high and low speed limits.
South Carolina’s average speed limit of 70 mph with the second-highest rate of speeding tickets gave the state an overall ranking as ninth worst for speedy drivers. Final rankings were a differential comparison of speed limit and speeding ticket rankings.
“Most drivers on the road have the instinctual feeling everyone around them is driving too slow. Some are slow drivers, but in most cases drivers are simply following the speed limit. The right lane is there for those who want to follow the speed limit and the left lane is for those who want to push the speed limits,” QuoteWizard stated in announcing its conclusions.
And that brings us to legislation presently before the S.C. General Assembly that would further open up that left lane, whether those in the lane are obeying the speed limit or pushing beyond it.
Bills in the House and Senate would allow officers to pull over people who drive too slowly in the left lane of major roads. The House version would have a fine of $200 and add two points to an offender’s driver’s licence, the same penalty for speeding less than 10 mph over the speed limit. The Senate version would only have a fine of $100.
All Southeastern states except North Carolina and South Carolina have such laws.
The Senate bill, sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler, states that, “a vehicle may not be driven in the furthest left lane of an interstate highway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle.”
The House bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, states that “a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed.”
A legitimate argument can be made that getting drivers traveling at slower speeds out of the left lane of major roads would enhance safety, but reality is that some of those “slow drivers” in the left lane are obeying the speed limit. And, in effect, what lawmakers will be doing with the legislation is opening up the left lane to even faster driving.
But that’s where law enforcement should enter the picture. It may be OK to keep slower drivers to the right amid the threat of a ticket, but it is equally important to put some brakes on those blowing by on the left at speeds more than 10 mph beyond the speed limit. South Carolina can do more to earn its ranking as a bad place for speedy drivers.