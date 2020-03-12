S.C. can do more to stop DUI drivers

A third of the people who die on S.C. highways are killed by drunken drivers, and South Carolina has some of the most dangerous highways in the nation. One 2019 study showed only Wyoming has more alcohol-related traffic deaths per person than South Carolina.

A big reason: We don't take advantage of one of the most powerful tools ever invented to keep drunks off the road: the ignition interlock device. Once the device is attached to the vehicle, it blocks the engine from starting until the driver blows into it and registers a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.02%. So someone who shouldn't be driving simply can't.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the devices have prevented 3 million drunk-driving trips in the United States.

South Carolina does have a law that requires people convicted of driving with nearly twice the legal amount of alcohol in their systems to have the devices installed in their cars, along with people who are convicted of a second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence. Emily's Law, as it's called, was passed in 2014, and the devices are stopping drunks from starting their cars about 2,000 times a year. Which is great. But not good enough.