‘Remember that this too shall pass’

People want to be upbeat about the end of the coronavirus threat and what will follow. They hope the optimism of the president and others about a rapid return to “normal” can become reality.
But there is concern. We asked T&D Facebook followers to agree or disagree: “The coronavirus crisis will last into summer.” More than 70% believe the state and nation will still be dealing COVID-19 in the year’s hottest months.
By contrast, young people overall are more optimistic.
EduBirdie.com -- a leading hub for Gen Z insights -- did a survey of more than 1,000 of its Gen Z users to see when they thought they might be able to see friends and family again. Gen Z is generally defined as people born between the mid and late ‘90s and early 2010s.
The survey's findings included:
• 36% of Gen Z believe social distancing measures will lift on or before May 1.
• 47% of Gen Z believe social distancing measures will lift between May 2-31.
• 17% of Gen Z believe social distancing measures will lift on June 1 or later in 2020.
And the young people aren’t planning on major alterations in their plans because of the coronavirus.
Looking ahead to college next year, EduBirdie's survey asked whether Gen Z would consider looking into online programs or community colleges instead of other schools due to concerns about COVID-19. The answers:
• 78% said they would not alter their college plans and would still go away to campus-based colleges.
• The remaining 22% said they are unsure of what they would do.
From Gen Zs to Millennials and on through the Boomers, there is a search for a silver lining in everything that’s going on.
Enter psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling with some advice.
"It can be very hard to see the good in things right now and loneliness can be crippling. But we have to choose to be happy,” she says.
Her suggestions on how to stay upbeat:
• Find joy in the internet. Make positive use of the internet for depression. There are many possibilities for group chats, so social isolation doesn’t have to mean isolation from people. Watch a funny YouTube video or movie.
• Connect with nature. Take a walk.
• Often the best antidote for depression is helping someone less fortunate than you. Volunteer to bring food to an elderly person. Bake cookies and drop them off at a shelter. Volunteer with community organizations.
• Set up small goals for yourself and reward yourself when you accomplish them. Small goals might be cleaning your bathroom, calling someone you haven’t spoken with in a year, baking a new recipe. Then give yourself a reward, you deserve it.
• Make a daily gratitude list. Anything can be on it, small things that you are thankful for.
And above all: “Remember that this too shall pass.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
