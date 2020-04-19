‘Remember that this too shall pass’

• 78% said they would not alter their college plans and would still go away to campus-based colleges.

• The remaining 22% said they are unsure of what they would do.

From Gen Zs to Millennials and on through the Boomers, there is a search for a silver lining in everything that’s going on.

Enter psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling with some advice.

"It can be very hard to see the good in things right now and loneliness can be crippling. But we have to choose to be happy,” she says.

Her suggestions on how to stay upbeat:

• Find joy in the internet. Make positive use of the internet for depression. There are many possibilities for group chats, so social isolation doesn’t have to mean isolation from people. Watch a funny YouTube video or movie.

• Connect with nature. Take a walk.

• Often the best antidote for depression is helping someone less fortunate than you. Volunteer to bring food to an elderly person. Bake cookies and drop them off at a shelter. Volunteer with community organizations.