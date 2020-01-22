It’s been a busy time since November’s Native American Heritage Month. Didn’t know there was such a month? Native Americans say that’s part of the problem. Too little focus is given by government, media and people in general to them as a minority and issues pertaining to Native Americans. They contend not enough is known and taught about their history.
Since November:
1. President Donald Trump has signed a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages and expands eligibility so more tribes can participate. The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and Tewa language advocate from New Mexico's Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. She died in 2006. Her family, tribal leaders and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say reauthorization of the programs through 2024 marks a commitment by the federal government to keep Alaska Native and American Indian languages alive.
2. The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe, comprised of nearly 400 Native Americans in Dorchester and Colleton counties, has a new chief who plans to focus on gaining federal recognition, a status that only one tribe in South Carolina, the Catawbas, presently has.
3. The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs board voted in December to grant state recognition to the Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative as a special interest organization. Chief Michelle Mitchum of the western Orangeburg County-based Pine Hill Indian Tribe said the status is important for the purpose of gaining access to federal funding and allows the tribe to assist the state and county governments in obtaining funding to deliver services and relief to Native American communities such as the Pine Hill Indian Community.
While the Pine Hill Indian Tribe is active in ways such as the development initiative, it is not one of South Carolina’s nine state-recognized tribes, a status that Mitchum says is not being sought.
South Carolina recognizes locally the Santee Indian Organization and the Beaver Creek Indians. In addition to the Catawbas and the Edisto Natchez Kusso Tribe of South Carolina, the others are:
• The PeeDee Indian Nation of Upper South Carolina
• The PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation of South Carolina
• The Sumter Tribe of Cheraw Indians
• The Waccamaw Indian People
• The Wassamasaw Indian People of Varnertown
The Catawbas are the largest tribe in South Carolina, where the total Native American population is estimated at 50,000.
Dianna “Little Badger” Chavis of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe makes the case that “recognition” of Native Americans is about more than a designation.
“Over the years, more of Native American history has been taken out of the history books. NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY IS AMERICAN HISTORY!!!! Children and adults need to know that we, American Indians, are still here. We want our presence to be known. We want to have a voice. We are just as important as any other ethnic group.”
Toward that goal, the upcoming U.S. Census will be important. For the first time, the form will include a place for Native Americans to list the tribe of which they are members.
In November, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s proclamation acknowledged the contributions of Native Americans to the state and country, vowing to maintain their history, culture, lifestyles and unique heritage.
Other South Carolinians should be aware they can do more to make that reality.
