Protest, yes! looting, rioting, burning, no!

“This is not Columbia.”
“This is not Atlanta.”
“This is not America.”
We’ve heard a lot of leaders decrying the violence that is sweeping across the country in the name of protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of Minneapolis police. People are taking to the streets in U.S. cities, including those in South Carolina.
They are demanding justice – and an end to what can be called a disturbing number of incidents in which police have taken the lives of African American men.
In the Minnesota case, the video that emerged of an officer with his knee on the neck of the subdued suspect was beyond disturbing. In fact, it amounted to enough probable cause that the officer should have been treated like any other person and arrested. Even if the charges remained pending, the evidence was enough to hold him.
Coupled with the video, the delay in charging the officer was enough excuse for people to take to the streets in Minneapolis. Many reportedly were legitimate protesters. But things quickly got out of hand with people burning and looting. It seems that those with motives other than protest found their excuse to act.
The protests spread to other cities – and so did the violence.
Atlanta’s African American Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom reacted angrily, saying: “You're not honoring a legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. You are not protesting anything running out with brown liquor in your hands, breaking windows in this city. … If you want change in America, go and register to vote. Show up at the polls on June 9th. Do it in November. That is the change we need in this country. You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city, we are better than this as a country. Go home. Go home.”
When a protest in Columbia turned violent, Bamberg Rep. Justin Bamberg, who as an attorney has been at the forefront of representing families in police death cases, said, “Setting cars on fire and terrorizing and breaking stuff, that is not what it is about. That doesn’t help anybody get justice.”
They are right. The rioters are rioters. The protesters, we hope, are protesting in earnest against injustice and a specific problem in this country in the relationship between police and blacks, even in some places where African Americans are the police and political leadership.
Some of the protesters -- and rioters -- are black. Many are not. The violence cannot be blamed on African Americans. But all those committing crimes in the name of protest are lucky.
This is America. In many places on this planet, the response to such violence would be force. The protesters and rioters are not being harmed despite placing police and emergency officials in harm’s way and even deliberately trying to harm them.
The message of the protesters is being lost in a sea of nationwide violence. That is tragic.
In this America, protests can go on. The rioting and looting cannot. The people responsible for the criminal acts should be charged in every possible instance.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!