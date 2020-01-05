On this first Sunday of the new year, it's time to look back as we focus on 2020.
Consider The Times and Democrat's picks as top local stories of the past year:
- Former Orangeburg County and Springfield officers admit crimes after a federal sting.
- A Regional Medical Center employee is wounded in a shooting at the hospital's emergency room.
- Claflin's longtime president retires as his successor looks to continue the university's success.
- Orangeburg County school districts complete a historic consolidation.
- South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough has a record-breaking year and is named The T&D's 2019 Person of the Year.
- Presidential candidates converge on Orangeburg as they campaign for the February 2020 South Carolina primary.
- RMC's Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Center opens, bringing health care access back to the rural area.
- Orangeburg County is sued over response in a 2018 interstate death.
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative's scandal involving trustees prompts statewide reforms.
While there is reason to hope 2020 will see nothing similar to a shooting at RMC, a scandal at an electric cooperative or the arrest of law officers, other top 2019 stories are to be watched this year.
Expect to see more presidential candidates in the next two months as Orangeburg County with its African American majority is a key battleground in the primary.
S.C. State and Pough have reason for optimism with a solid group of young players and new recruits.
Claflin under the leadership of Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack can be expected to again be ranked among the top historically black colleges and universities in the nation.
You have free articles remaining.
T&D TOP 10 OF 2019: Claflin's longtime leader retires; successor looks to continue university's success
But it is in The T&D's top story of 2019 that we find the most reason for optimism as 2020 begins. The past year was significant for development in our region, with groups and government bodies throughout the area improving old facilities and adding new ones. And more work is underway.
Some 2019 highlights:
- Claflin celebrated the completion of its Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
- South Carolina State University brought Camp Harry Daniels in Elloree back to life and will make it home to a new 1890 Research and Extension Center.
- Orangeburg County opened a new Department of Social Services/Department of Health and Human Services building.
- As noted in the top stories list, RMC opened its Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
- Entertainment options expanded with the reopening of Orangeburg's BlueBird Theatre following structural repairs and other improvements.
- In the area of economic development, Swedish automotive supplier Gnotec Group cut the ribbon on its Orangeburg County plant.
- Denmark-Olar High School cut the ribbon on a new stadium, which has the capacity to seat 1,500 and the power to switch lights on and off with a smartphone app.
- And as the year neared an end, the Orangeburg community got its first look at the City of Orangeburg's new North Road recreational park complex.
Upcoming in 2020:
- The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s farmers market/pavilion on the square is scheduled for a mid-January opening.
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College's Nursing and Health Sciences building will be opening in January.
- A new Orangeburg-Calhoun Detention Center is due for completion.
During 2020, The Times and Democrat will be covering the big stories and looking at trends and developments that can become bigger stories than a singular occurence. Our hope is that progress such as that seen in 2019 will again be at the top of the list when this year comes to a close.
Review the T&D top 10 of 2019 stories at TheTandD.com, where membership will give you access to all local coverage and much more in the new year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.