Primary 'chaos' is taking risk

South Carolinians are blessed to be able to exercise their right to vote without being limited by registration to one party’s primary. Call it independence. Thus in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary, all registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.

The open primary process does not make everyone happy. Republicans for years have called for legislative action to move the state to registration by party so that only those registered as Republicans can vote in GOP primaries. Those registered as Democrats would be limited to participation in Democratic primaries.

If a GOP-led effort this Saturday results in a shocking result, Democrats may join in the call for registration by party.

GOP groups such as the Greenville Tea Party are asking supporters to vote in the Democratic primary and vote for a candidate they believe can be defeated by President Donald Trump. Their choice is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"Operation Chaos" is exactly the kind of "primary mischief" that Republicans have long seen as the down side of allowing Democrats to vote in their primaries.