Primary 'chaos' is taking risk

South Carolinians are blessed to be able to exercise their right to vote without being limited by registration to one party’s primary. Call it independence. Thus in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary, all registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.
The open primary process does not make everyone happy. Republicans for years have called for legislative action to move the state to registration by party so that only those registered as Republicans can vote in GOP primaries. Those registered as Democrats would be limited to participation in Democratic primaries.
If a GOP-led effort this Saturday results in a shocking result, Democrats may join in the call for registration by party.
GOP groups such as the Greenville Tea Party are asking supporters to vote in the Democratic primary and vote for a candidate they believe can be defeated by President Donald Trump. Their choice is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
"Operation Chaos" is exactly the kind of "primary mischief" that Republicans have long seen as the down side of allowing Democrats to vote in their primaries.
“We are doing this openly, and loudly, to make a very public protest in opposition to open primaries. We want the South Carolina General Assembly to change the election laws to permit certified political parties to hold closed primaries,” said Stephen Brown, former chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party. “While our first objective is to protest open primaries, our second objective is to assist the re-election of the president by extending and exacerbating the division among the Democrats. For decades now, South Carolina Democrats have meddled in our primaries, voting for the weakest Republican candidates and canceling out votes for more conservative candidates. We want them to understand how serious and egregious this is.”
Officially, the state Republican Party is not part of the effort, saying it doesn't approve of meddling in the party primaries. But the state GOP won't in the end take too hard a line as it also will see any problems from Saturday leading to more support for registration by party that would end open primaries in the state.
Let's be clear, it's the right of every voter to cast a ballot for a person for any reason he or she chooses, whether that is in support of a candidate or in opposition to another. But a plan such as "Operation Chaos" has risks.
Pressley Stutts, chairman of the Greenville TEA Party, said part of the goal is deny a victory to former Vice President Joe Biden. "Strategy matters. Along with the other leaders of this effort, I had to determine which Democrat presidential candidate we should vote for to best achieve our objectives."
Be careful what you wish for. If the GOP helps Sanders in South Carolina, it may be boosting him to the nomination and setting up a race that won't be as easy to win as they seem to think.
Recall that in 2016 the early thinking was that Trump could not win, even if he became the nominee. Sanders has a grassroots movement in the country not unlike that of Trump. His support is broader among Democrats than any other candidate. There's a long way to go until November.
A better strategy for voters on Saturday is to go to the polls and cast a ballot for the candidate they believe would be the best president. Whether the voter backs Trump or not, reality is a Democrat well could become president. Go with one you believe would be the best leader.