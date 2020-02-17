Presidency under pressure on this day

It seems that on no Presidents Day could the nation's highest office be under more pressure.

President Donald Trump has the support of about half the country, but the other half truly hates the president -- and hate, at least in political terms, does not seem too strong a word in this case.

Trump is controversial. He was before he became president and has been as chief executive. He is unconventional. He is often crude and vindictive. He goes his own way.

But if his critics would be honest with themselves, Trump has taken major steps to live up to the promises that got him elected, promises such as a good economy, a foreign policy more focused on U.S. interests, slowing illegal immigration, trade reforms and entitlements changes. How health care changes will play out remains unclear, but Trump did make changes in the Affordable Care Act as promised.

As to Trump's opponents, it's not just that they disagree with the president's positions on the aforementioned issues, it's that they oppose Trump the person. They long since have quit focusing their criticism on his policies. They go after the man as immoral and unfit for the office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}