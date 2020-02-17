Presidency under pressure on this day

It seems that on no Presidents Day could the nation's highest office be under more pressure.
President Donald Trump has the support of about half the country, but the other half truly hates the president -- and hate, at least in political terms, does not seem too strong a word in this case.
Trump is controversial. He was before he became president and has been as chief executive. He is unconventional. He is often crude and vindictive. He goes his own way.
But if his critics would be honest with themselves, Trump has taken major steps to live up to the promises that got him elected, promises such as a good economy, a foreign policy more focused on U.S. interests, slowing illegal immigration, trade reforms and entitlements changes. How health care changes will play out remains unclear, but Trump did make changes in the Affordable Care Act as promised.
As to Trump's opponents, it's not just that they disagree with the president's positions on the aforementioned issues, it's that they oppose Trump the person. They long since have quit focusing their criticism on his policies. They go after the man as immoral and unfit for the office.
So profound is the hatred of Trump that Democrats engineered impeachment, which they knew from the outset would not result in his removal from office. They claim the high ground in defending the Constitution but that argument is specious as Republicans too can claim they defended the Constitution by not removing a president for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress."
No one should believe that the election of 2020 will settle the national divisions that have become more pronounced under Trump. Even if he loses, the backlash of extreme policies being put forth by Democrats will mean a full-court press to undo everything Trump. And half of Americans today supporting Trump will then become the vocal opposition contending that the Democratic president is carrying America to its doom.
And there is now even the likelihood that Republicans would look for any reason possible to impeach the new president as the GOP-led impeachment of Bill Clinton and the Democrat-led action against Trump have opened the door to making pursuing presidential ouster a part of the political process that the founding fathers never intended.
On this Presidents Day, what is needed is perspective, with cooler heads prevailing. Donald Trump is not destroying America. Neither are Democrats.
Both sides of the political spectrum should weigh the challenges faced and overcome by Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, the two presidents being celebrated before Presidents Day was created to honor all presidents. The nation survived grave threats during both Washington's and Lincoln's presidencies. And it will survive now.
A commitment to seeking unity and civility among our leaders and everyday Americans sure would help us along, however.