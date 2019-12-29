The year is coming to a close. If Americans think the ugliness of politics dominated 2019, stay tuned. The countdown to election 2020 will be turbulent.
As 2019 ends, the nation's leaders are embroiled in impeachment of the president. The political game shows no signs of ending as both sides are looking for an advantage in 2020.
The House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump but its speaker is now playing a new game, withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate because she says there is evidence there won't be a fair trial in the upper chamber. What Nancy Pelosi will do is unclear, but she has no constitutional leverage in the process from this point. The House decided to act on impeachment and voted along partisan lines to do so. The outcome is now up to the Senate.
In the upper chamber, leaders have stated in advance the president will not be convicted, siding politically with Trump before a trial. While the outcome has never been in doubt, announcing such before a trial is not being true to the process. Yet the Senate is under no obligation to do anything according to Pelosi's agenda. It is in control now.
Americans have every right to wonder why this entire process was allowed to so dominate leaders' attention.
InsideSources.com's political editor Michael Graham, an analyst with South Carolina roots, reports the latest Suffolk poll shows just 33% of independent voters support impeachment, while 46% oppose. A new Quinnipiac poll shows only 28% of independents approving of how Congress is doing its job.
"And while politicians and the press have talked nonstop about impeachment for months, when Suffolk asked voters to pick their priorities from a list of 12 issues, impeaching Trump came in next to last at 19% — well behind the economy (53%), health care (48%) and immigration (40%)," Graham writes.
It is clear that "after years of investigations, charges and debates, the only thing the typical American voter hates more than impeachment are the words 'more impeachment.'"
Yet impeachment goes on and will be with the country well into the new year, even though Trump will not be removed from office. That leaves the president and his allies looking to capitalize by contending Democrats' only aim is to damage him politically even as the Democrats look for advantages while claiming they are doing their duty to the Constitution with impeachment.
The net result is purely political as the country counts down to an election. Impeachment won't be the key to the outcome. The vote will be about Trump himself, period.
As Graham states, "40% of the country loves Trump, about 45% hate him, and the 2020 election will be won by whichever side does the best job of both motivating its base and bringing along the last 5% of persuadable voters."
The new year promises a rough ride.
