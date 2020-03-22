Perseverance in real times of uncertainty

• Bamberg County row crop farmer Richard Rentz: "My plans are up in the air … We are very, very wet. I am behind on land preparations from the winter. We are still not able to get in the field. … There is just the uncertainty of things. This thing could get worse before it gets better. … Prices are going the wrong way. It is a perfect storm of things going on."

• Bamberg County Clemson Extension Agent Joe Varn: "They can't get in the field and do anything. They should have been out trying to plant corn right now.”

• Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis: "There is continued anxiety in the farm community. Not to say that farming is not an anxiety-filled adventure every year, but there is a growing anxiety that seems to be compounding. … The biggest is commodity prices. When everything you grow and sell has a negative price potential in the coming crop year, it makes for sleepless nights. … Normally, there is at least one bright star out there, but this year there are none.”

• Calhoun County farmer Drake Perrow: "There is not a commodity out there that the prices are very good, and if you are someone who is not set up to plant grains, it is just cost-prohibitive to purchase equipment to harvest it and have storage to store it.”