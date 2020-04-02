People must be responsible vs. coronavirus

He has acted when shown otherwise, issuing orders to stop dining-in at restaurants and to prevent large gatherings of people. He has closed schools. He closed beaches and boat landings when it became clear people were not following the rules against mass gatherings. And on Tuesday, he ordered closure of a list of non-essential businesses including barber shops and salons.

“It was obvious as I made my one necessary trip into town today that the citizens of Orangeburg are totally ignoring the ‘shelter in place’ command by the governor. The Bypass is almost bumper-to-bumper and the … shopping centers were packed. … The top people at S.C. DHEC addressed the issue of the large, area-wide counties with small numbers of active virus cases, of which we are either first or second. She said their numbers are small so people assume they do not have a problem where they live. However you do not know how many people around you when you are shopping, etc., do have the virus but have not been tested or shown any symptoms.”