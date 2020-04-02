People must be responsible vs. coronavirus

The poll is from Michigan but the results seemingly could apply in South Carolina.
The Altarum Institute, an Ann Arbor-based research firm that supports Michigan's public health, surveillance and outbreak management systems, said new survey results found men are less likely to follow social-distancing guidelines than are women.
More than 16,000 Michigan residents completed the tracking survey about COVID-19 perspectives, attitudes and behaviors.
- 9% of men reported they are "unlikely" or "extremely unlikely" to follow Michigan's shelter-in-place order, compared to just 4% of women.
- Men are less likely to take appropriate public health precautions.
- 90% of women reported avoiding public spaces much more than usual, while only 76% of men reported doing so.
- While 85% of women reported maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more from others more than usual, only 77% of men reported doing so.
- About half of men reported still working outside the home, whereas just 41% of women reported working outside the home.
- Men also reported an overall lower level of concern about COVID-19. 33% of men rated their concern as less than 8 on a 0-to-10 scale, compared to only 18% of women.
While not scientific, a Times and Democrat Facebook poll is an interesting comparison. More than 70% of respondents disapproved of the way South Carolina is handling the coronavirus crisis, with women offering the most comments. Many offered opinions related to the need for the state to require people to stay home.
- “South Carolina is NOT handling it well. We need to shelter in place!”
- “Shelter in place. You will think twice when your loved one is breathing by a ventilator, and you are unable to visit them to even say goodbye.”
To date, Gov. Henry McMaster has not put South Carolinians on a shelter-in-place order. Importantly, the governor has said he believes South Carolinians can follow advice on preventing the spread of COVID-19 without being ordered to stay home.
He has acted when shown otherwise, issuing orders to stop dining-in at restaurants and to prevent large gatherings of people. He has closed schools. He closed beaches and boat landings when it became clear people were not following the rules against mass gatherings. And on Tuesday, he ordered closure of a list of non-essential businesses including barber shops and salons.
A longtime health care worker in Orangeburg said people should be doing more to stay safe and keep others safe. She writes:
“It was obvious as I made my one necessary trip into town today that the citizens of Orangeburg are totally ignoring the ‘shelter in place’ command by the governor. The Bypass is almost bumper-to-bumper and the … shopping centers were packed. … The top people at S.C. DHEC addressed the issue of the large, area-wide counties with small numbers of active virus cases, of which we are either first or second. She said their numbers are small so people assume they do not have a problem where they live. However you do not know how many people around you when you are shopping, etc., do have the virus but have not been tested or shown any symptoms.”
She is right that people here should not assume they are safe from the coronavirus. If all – perhaps men in particular -- do not practice sensible precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, McMaster ultimately will have no choice but to take action that further inhibits the ability of people to move about and businesses to operate. We hope it won’t come to that.
