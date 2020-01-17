Jo Ann Merwin of Orangeburg died Dec. 29, 2019, at age 85. Mrs. Merwin's life story includes service in the U.S. Army, service to the Gideons, service to the Orangeburg County Republican Party, service to her church, and service to animals as county animal control officer and SCPA.
Yet in her death, a unique aspect of her life should not go unreported.
She was 6 years old when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. And she was there.
"Early that morning, my mother sent me out to get a newspaper," she said in an interview. "Then there was all this goings-on and somebody told me to get off the streets, but I said, 'No, I've got to get a newspaper for my Mama.'"
Meanwhile, Japanese warplanes were swooping low over the U.S. territory, unleashing bombs and gunfire on soldiers and civilians alike.
Merwin never did buy the paper. She ran home, where "my daddy gathered us up and we headed toward his machine guns."
Fred Harker, a career Marine Corps officer, was a machine gun instructor stationed on the battleship Utah. Because he maintained his residence in Honolulu, he was allowed to stay at home while the ship was at Pearl Harbor.
"Had he been on the Utah, he would have gone down with it, probably," Merwin said. "We went past Hickam Field. .. The planes were on fire. ... The whole place was on fire."
On the way to the machine gun nest, "we had to go over a hill that overlooked Pearl Bay. We could see ships burning and men in the water. The oil on the water, burning ... the men swimming in the burning water ... that is a lasting impression."
"One thing I saw that I'll remember for the rest of my life is a Marine -- a young kid -- who threw up his hand and waved at a (Japanese) plane. The plane tipped his wing -- and blew him apart."
The Japanese attacked in two waves, then retreated, although Merwin remembers that just about everyone at Pearl Harbor "thought the Japanese were going to follow up" with more attacks with even more disastrous consequences.
She spent the next two nights in a bomb shelter with her mother, Florence Hacker, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on the day that would go down in history as Pearl Harbor Day.
Merwin was so close to the warfare that she suffered permanent partial hearing loss. "The doctors said there were signs my eardrums had burst," she said.
Merwin was born in Virginia. Her family moved to Pearl Harbor when she was 5 and left about six months after the Japanese attack.
"Mom and I were one of the last families (of servicemen) to leave," she said.
"We came back on a troop ship loaded with wounded servicemen. A Japanese sub tried to torpedo us, but they missed."
The family settled in Banning, Calif., where Merwin went back to school and excelled with a fierce determination. She gained local renown by entertaining the troops -- "USO style" -- with gymnastics and dance routines.
The Hackers moved to Parris Island later. Merwin married young, reared her children and then -- as a grandmother -- joined the U.S. Army, where she wielded typewriters, file folders and rifles with equal ease.
"I'd been raised to be very patriotic, to be thankful to live in America, to look up to our leaders, to respect the flag and to respect the military," she said. "And I wanted to be like my daddy."
And she was. "Daddy's machine gun school brought one or two Japanese planes down" on Dec. 7, 1941, she said.
Merwin would go on to be certified as a U.S. Army sharpshooter.
