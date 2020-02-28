Open letter: South Carolina Democratic Leaders Call on Presidential Candidates to Address Bioeconomy

We’ve heard quite a bit from our presidential candidates about their plans to address climate change, ready our workforce for the next generation of jobs, and strengthen our rural communities. We appreciate their deep commitment to these issues, and would be interested in hearing more of their thoughts on one way to address all of these concerns at once by supporting our nation’s bioeconomy.

Replacing harmful fossil fuel-based products with bio-based ones has the potential to solve a number of environmental issues. Bioplastics and other bioproducts can help cut down on the amount of waste in our landfills and oceans, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the process. Transitioning towards these types of products will go a long way towards making our economy more circular and sustainable.

This growing sector is also a huge driver of jobs and economic development, especially in rural and agricultural communities. It creates additional demand for corn, soybeans, and other crops grown right here in South Carolina, opening up new streams of revenue for our farmers, and supports new jobs in manufacturing and technology. These opportunities can help power a new and brighter future for our state, all while helping to protect our planet.