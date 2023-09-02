Traditional wisdom has had it that the Orangeburg County economy is not as subject to boom-and-bust cycles as other locales.

The reasoning: With the amount of government assistance flowing into a low-income area, the economy will never sink too far. On the other hand, an economy heavily dependent upon assistance dollars isn't likely to set prosperity records.

On this Labor Day weekend, critics paint workforce as an issue for Orangeburg and surroundings. We're not capable of an employment boom because the workforce lacks education and training, they say.

It many respects that line of thinking is based in a longstanding practice of Orangeburg people shortsightedly beating up on the place they live.

First, there is no lack of workforce training here, with secondary education and higher education -- South Carolina State and Claflin universities, and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College -- offering multiple opportunities.

Second, present-day manufacturing is an example of what is actually happening.

"Our location is home to a diversified economy of over 110 industrial companies with employment largely outpacing growth in other industries," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Merle Johnson said. "Over the past five years, 1,629 people were employed as a result of investments totaling over $895 million. Long-thriving industries are key in Orangeburg County’s future economic prosperity."

Consider some development successes of recent times:

Michigan-based Pet Supplies Plus announced plans in August 2022 to invest $53 million and create 275 new jobs over the next five years.

Hounen Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer, announced plans in March 2023 to establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County.

Premium Peanut broke ground in November 2022 on its shelling facility in the 1,324-acre South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park in Santee on property it has purchased from DP World Americas, a subsidiary of Dubai World.

Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corp., an automotive parts manufacturer, announced plans in July to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

May Renewables LLC announced in February 2023 it was planning to build a $70 million solar farm and storage facility near Cope in Orangeburg County.

Pet Supplies Plus opened the largest distribution center in the Midlands in May. The 534,700-square-foot center is located at 122 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 26. It employees over 275 people.

Prospects for more success are on the horizon.

Combine the development moving from Charleston and Columbia toward Orangeburg County with the new interchange at Interstate 95 and U.S. 301, and plans to widen of Interstate 26 through the county and improving the I-95/I-26 interchange, and the logistics stars alone are aligning.

About 18.5% of Orangeburg County's population works in manufacturing, which is the largest sector of the county's workforce. On this Labor Day weekend, we offer thanks for those workers and others in fields from farming and service to health care and retail. There is good reason to celebrate those providing the jobs and those doing the work. And to celebrate, not belittle, our locale.

As Pet Supplies Plus President and CEO Chris Rowland said, “We could not have landed in a better community than here in Orangeburg, South Carolina.”