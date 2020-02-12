Old tires, new uses, no dumps

South Carolina is home to more tire-manufacturing facilities than any state in the country. That’s a positive. But the state is also home to illegal tire dumps.

Locally, we’ve seen the problems that can surround such dumps, which are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They also are prime sites for fires that are difficult to extinguish, and can release toxic air pollutants as well oil that can contaminate ground and surface water.

Tires are banned from landfill disposal in South Carolina and are properly managed or recycled using funding from the $2 fee charged on each new tire purchased in the state, known as the Waste Tire Grant Fund.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, most waste tires are properly disposed of by permitted facilities and are frequently used as a substitute for gravel or other aggregates in septic tank drain fields or other drainage applications. Tires also can be recycled into rubberized playground surfaces, landscaping mulch, truck bed mats and other products.

As the leading tire maker in the nation, South Carolina is taking important steps to avoid being a tire dump capital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}