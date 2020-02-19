Nomination process is due change

South Carolina long has enjoyed a privileged spot in the presidential nominating process, but it is looking more and more like that will and should change.
In the current setup, states hold caucuses or primaries on dates determined by the parties even though in most places, the primaries are state-run. Not so in Iowa, where the caucuses have been the first test of presidential candidates for decades.
This year’s problems with the count in the Hawkeye State brought to the fore the problem in today’s world with the caucus method. It is antiquated and does not encourage broad participation as do primaries.
Iowa may not lose its place on the calendar but rancor over this year’s failures is making it more likely that the Democratic Party will decide on a change.
But the problem is more than Iowa. With media pundits constantly clamoring over frontrunners and “losers” in the early states, people are influenced, donors are influenced, and a candidate who may have broad appeal elsewhere in the nation may never make it to primaries or caucuses in states where he or she may have been a winner had those states voted early.
Consider former Vice President Joe Biden. Labeled the frontrunner because of his former position and polls from the day he entered the race for the Democratic nomination, Biden is now suffering under the weight of poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first primary state. And if he does not do well in Nevada and, in particular, South Carolina, there is a chance that he will be out of the race before or a non-factor by Super Tuesday, when 14 states, including California and Texas, vote three days after South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 29.
Four relatively small states, none of which is truly reflective of the national population makeup, will have had too much influence on which candidates advance in the race and ultimately become de facto finalists.
There has to be a better way. Some believe a national primary day when both parties in all states vote would be a solution. But Beth Chapman, then-Alabama secretary of state and writing for usnews.com, made the case in 2012 that a single day for all voting is not a good idea.
“First, a national primary would give a huge advantage to better-known, better-funded candidates since only they would be able to finance the expensive advertising and large campaign operation needed to run a national "get out the vote" effort in all states. Lesser-known candidates without extensive campaign operations would not have an opportunity to reach out to voters in retail-style fashion and build support. Moreover, densely populated states with higher delegate counts would become the dominant focus of the campaigns and the media. In addition, political parties would have little control over the selection of their eventual nominee, and state party leaders would no longer have the flexibility to set their primary or caucus dates according to state-specific considerations, such as redistricting issues, state holidays, or other state and local elections.”
She put forth a solution that lands between a national primary day and the present setup.
“Instead of nationalizing our primary elections process, the National Association of Secretaries of State has long advocated a rotating regional primary system that gives every state an opportunity to play a role. Under the plan, the nation would be divided into four regions that would take turns voting first. By staggering the voting over a period of four months, this system would have the added benefit of giving voters a good look at the candidates and how they perform (not to mention how they deal with public policy issues affecting each region of the United States). It could alleviate some of the fundraising pressures that drive candidates out of the competition by providing financial and organizational benefits that come with regional campaigning. This would result in a more logical, orderly, and fair process that gives every state and its voters a real opportunity to play a role in the selection of the presidential nominees with results that are representative of the whole country.”
Change did not come after 2012 nor again in 2016, but when the primary process and election are done in 2020, it’s time for a close look at a new way forward.
Chapman wrote eight years ago that a “seemingly arbitrary and chaotic presidential nominee selection process” is increasingly frustrating to candidates, voters and political parties. It’s more so today.