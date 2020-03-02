No more Democrats during 2020

• Support down-ballot candidates in South Carolina and across the nation.

Harrison will be facing veteran Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in November, and even with record fundraising, he will need a lot of assistance from the national party if he is to have a chance.

Registering a lot of unregistered African American voters and getting them to vote for him is critical in a race that is an uphill battle in a state that is solid Republican red.

Democrats had good reason to pay attention to South Carolina this February but a lot less incentive to do so from now through November. The state has no Democrat holding statewide office and has not voted for a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976. It has two Democrats in Congress, and one of those is by no means assured of re-election in a district that has been Republican for decades.

Harrison knows the state will not see much in the way of campaign activity from the eventual Democratic nominee, but if he can get any measure of backing from the present candidates and the party to achieve his objectives, his campaign will get a significant boost.

