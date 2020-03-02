No more Democrats during 2020

No more television ads, no more mailers, no more campaign visits: The Democratic presidential candidates have said goodbye to South Carolina with Super Tuesday just a day away.
But Orangeburg native and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison doesn't want South Carolina forgotten.
In a letter to each of the Democratic candidates sent Thursday, Harrison is calling for their commitment to register and mobilize voters in South Carolina for the general election in November 2020.
"Although South Carolina is playing a pivotal role in this year’s Democratic primary, the voices of the people of South Carolina, including the over one million people of color who live here, in past years are always forgotten once the South Carolina Democratic primary has passed. This year, that status quo must change," Harrison wrote in the letter.
South Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states in the country and is home to 400,000 unregistered people of color. In the last generation, there has been no significant Democratic investment in registering voters of color in South Carolina, Harrison said.
Harrison wants the candidates to:
• Invest in voter registration efforts for South Carolina’s people of color.
• Pledge to invest in or organize voter mobilization operations in South Carolina for the November general election.
• Support down-ballot candidates in South Carolina and across the nation.
Harrison will be facing veteran Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in November, and even with record fundraising, he will need a lot of assistance from the national party if he is to have a chance.
Registering a lot of unregistered African American voters and getting them to vote for him is critical in a race that is an uphill battle in a state that is solid Republican red.
Democrats had good reason to pay attention to South Carolina this February but a lot less incentive to do so from now through November. The state has no Democrat holding statewide office and has not voted for a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976. It has two Democrats in Congress, and one of those is by no means assured of re-election in a district that has been Republican for decades.
Harrison knows the state will not see much in the way of campaign activity from the eventual Democratic nominee, but if he can get any measure of backing from the present candidates and the party to achieve his objectives, his campaign will get a significant boost.