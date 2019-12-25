Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring is rooted in the ultimate gift. It is a family day unlike any other.
The Times and Democrat for decades has honored a tradition of which we are proud: For one day each year, Christmas Day, the reporters, editors, pressmen and processors, and your carriers join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.
The combined edition for Dec. 25-26, which is delivered in time for Christmas Day reading, will feature a double dose of our regular columns and comics, two entertainment pages, the Christmas Greetings special section, a Christmas storybook and Santa's Secrets. We'll also name the T&D All-Area Football Team.
While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.
At www.TheTandD.com, members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25.
Then we have something new for you on the morning of Dec. 26. All print members will be able to see special T&D pages in the e-edition format at www.TheTandD.com. You'll get key news and advertising and find the special product a bonus while you continue to enjoy the combined Dec. 25-26 printed newspaper.
You have free articles remaining.
As a print member, you already have access to the e-edition. If you've never used it, now's a great time to get started. Go to www.TheTandD.com and click on "sign in" to set up a user name and password. From there, you just click on e-edition and view the newspaper pages.
Back in the newsroom on Dec. 26, things return to normal. While you’re still enjoying the combined print edition, TheTandD.com is on the move with new content, and breaking news and alerts all day as the work on the Dec. 27 print edition is also underway. On the morning of Dec. 27, you’ll find the printed newspaper in your box the same as 364 other days a year.
---
Not to be forgotten amid our plans for an altered schedule for Christmas are those providing vital services. They cannot take a day away, no matter the day.
If you call the police or fire department, you expect someone to come. What about an ambulance? You get the point. To everyone on the job on Christmas Day by necessity, we salute you.
We are thankful on this day and every day that someone is there to answer the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.