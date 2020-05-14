New virus exposes old problems

It is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus is having and stands to continue having a disproportionately bad impact on communities of color. In counties such as Orangeburg, with a significant majority African American population, that is of great concern.
A University of Mississippi Medical Center study has found that nationwide, counties with disproportionately black populations are experiencing more confirmed COVID-19 cases than other areas of the country. The study shows that while about one in five counties are disproportionately black, these areas account for 52% and 58% of COVID-19 cases and deaths, respectively, in the United States.
"These findings not only resonate, but also call for reflection on the sad reality that as a nation, we have not made the public investment necessary to address the underlying forces that create and maintain these disparities," said Dr. Leandro Mena, professor and chair of the Department of Population Health Sciences and professor of medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The study, which used U.S. Census Bureau and public health data, considered a county disproportionately black if more than 13% of residents identified as black or African American. Twenty-two percent of U.S. counties are in this category, and 90% of those are in the southern United States.
The researchers found that 97% of disproportionately black counties reported at least one case of COVID-19, compared to 80% of all other counties. Forty-nine percent of these counties reported at least one death, compared to 28% all other counties.
The study also looked at health, economic and social factors that are associated with increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Investigators found that people who live in disproportionately black counties with more uninsured people and households that are more crowded are at increased risk for acquiring COVID-19.
Millett said a lack of testing access could mask the true extent of the health disparity.
"African Americans are less likely to be tested for COVID-19, but are also more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 if they are tested, so we may be underestimating," he said.
Mena said the results from the study reveal three starting points to use as health officials try to reduce COVID-19 mortality, correct their response, and prepare for a second outbreak.
"Increase the proportion of vulnerable Americans that are insured, consider the access challenges experienced by vulnerable populations as we plan testing and hopefully vaccination sites, and be mindful of our communication strategies and messaging," he said.
Veteran Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, and other lawmakers are calling on Gov. Henry McMaster to focus on the disproportionate impact being felt by African Americans. They are asking that a portion of federal and state coronavirus funding be made available to address issues in communities of color.
The lawmakers are seeking:
1. More COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in rural and medically underserved parts of the state.
2. Hazard pay and personal protection equipment for essential workers called back on the job during the pandemic.
3. Access to broadband and electronic devices for public school students living in areas where broadband is not available or is cost prohibitive.
4. Access to grant funds for black-owned businesses.
5. Funding for small governmental bodies to continue basic services — EMS, fire, water and sewer.
6. A culturally sensitive COVID-19 public awareness campaign targeted to rural communities of color across the state.
It is correctly stated that the coronavirus does not know borders and does not discriminate in that any person exposed can contract COVID-19. But as studies show and numbers indicate, the virus does have a disproportionate impact in places that are generally poor and have high percentages of minority populations. The need to address underlying problems has never been more apparent.
Cobb-Hunter puts it this way: "The thing about the COVID-19 virus is that it has peeled the covers back on a festering problem of inequity in America. ... I'm hoping that we will see this crisis as an opportunity to address some longstanding, systemic issues based on race. We can't get around it.”
