New virus exposes old problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus is having and stands to continue having a disproportionately bad impact on communities of color. In counties such as Orangeburg, with a significant majority African American population, that is of great concern.

A University of Mississippi Medical Center study has found that nationwide, counties with disproportionately black populations are experiencing more confirmed COVID-19 cases than other areas of the country. The study shows that while about one in five counties are disproportionately black, these areas account for 52% and 58% of COVID-19 cases and deaths, respectively, in the United States.

"These findings not only resonate, but also call for reflection on the sad reality that as a nation, we have not made the public investment necessary to address the underlying forces that create and maintain these disparities," said Dr. Leandro Mena, professor and chair of the Department of Population Health Sciences and professor of medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The study, which used U.S. Census Bureau and public health data, considered a county disproportionately black if more than 13% of residents identified as black or African American. Twenty-two percent of U.S. counties are in this category, and 90% of those are in the southern United States.