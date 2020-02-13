New library in ‘middle of community’

“A library in the middle of a community is a cross between an emergency exit, a life-raft and a festival. They are cathedrals of the mind; hospitals of the soul; theme parks of the imagination. On a cold rainy island, they are the only sheltered public spaces where you are not a consumer, but a citizen instead.” —Caitlin Moran, English journalist, author and broadcaster

Orangeburg County is taking an important step in building a new library in the “middle of a community,” where it will serve as a centerpiece of revitalization at Orangeburg’s Railroad Corner.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the $8.5 million facility being paid for with funds from the Capital Project Sales Tax and Capital Improvement Fund will be “a game-changer for our community, and this will be something that will help generations of people get educated for years to come.”

County and city officials broke ground on the library/conference center on Monday at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly supermarket on Russell Street. In less than two years, the new facility will be a reality.

And if you think this library will be just a place for books, think again. This will be a modern facility incorporating technology that is a mainstay of learning for young people.