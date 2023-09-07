Nearly all of the news about elections focuses on the presidential race, but 2023 brings important elections.

The South Carolina Election Commission calls Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, Municipal Election Day. The commission long has encouraged municipalities in the state to cease setting individual elections on dates all over the calendar. The idea was and is to improve election oversight, simplify the process, improve voter turnout and lower costs.

Most cities and towns in South Carolina have agreed to hold their elections for mayor, council and other positions in November in odd-numbered years between presidential and midterm elections, which are held in even-numbered years.

There are reasons in nearly every town for voters to be interested. Some local highlights:

A contested mayoral race in Bowman.

Five running for three council seats in Branchville.

Unopposed incumbents for Holly Hill council seats.

Four seeking council seats in Neeses.

Two unopposed council incumbents in Elloree.

One person on the ballot for two council seats in Eutawville.

North’s incumbent mayor is not running for re-election. Two current council members are seeking the office.

A new mayor in Norway is seeking a full term.

Two council seats are to be filled in Rowesville.

Two Vance incumbents seek to keep their council seats.

A councilman in Cope is seeking the mayoral seat with the current mayor retiring.

Livingston incumbents are seeking support. There is no opposition for mayor or council seats.

In Springfield, one candidate is seeking to replace the retiring mayor. Six are seeking four council seats.

Three are vying for two council seats in Cameron.

The mayor is opposed for re-election in St. Matthews.

Getting people to serve in local government is not always easy, but as with all elections, voters have a responsibility to stay informed and participate. One has only to consider how frequently write-in votes can have an impact, particularly in small towns, to know that the more attention elections can get, the better.

Of note, Santee has retained the practice of holding its election in even-numbered years. And the City of Orangeburg has steadfastly resisted moving its election away from September in odd years.

Argument can be made that moving all municipal elections to November stands to increase awareness and voter turnout, and odd years give cities and towns Election Day all to themselves.

The counter position is that elections such as the upcoming one in Orangeburg on Sept. 12 get more attention being held independent of other voting. And the election does not have to compete for interest with other voting from the national to local levels.

History of voter turnout makes the case for both positions. Voters will participate when there is real interest in people and issues. While they should participate as a matter of responsibility, that is not always the case, no matter the election date.

The City of Orangeburg should see good turnout this year, even without a mayoral election on the ballot.

Three Orangeburg City Council seats are up for election in Orangeburg: Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4, and Sandra Knotts, District 6.

Kalu is running unopposed for his seat. Orangeburg resident Jack M. Grayton is challenging Knotts, who has served on council since September of 1993.

Haire, 82, who has served on council since the first single-member district election in 1988, is not seeking re-election. Orangeburg residents Connie L. Johnson, Diedra R. Sharrow and Annette Dees Grevious are running for the District 4 seat.

The date to register to vote in the Orangeburg city election has past. But for people in the towns holding elections on Nov. 7, registration remains open through Oct. 8.

And it’s easy:

Register online at scVOTES.gov

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office by fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, Oct. 8); by mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 10).

Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, for in-office registrations).

Nearly all of the news about elections may focus on the presidential race, but before 2024 brings primaries and a major election in November, there are important votes to cast a year earlier in 2023 – whether the date is Nov. 7 or other.