Meddling in 2020 election?

And then there were the circumstances of the briefing. The intelligence community works for the president. Yet officials chose to brief Chairman Schiff's House Intelligence Committee on this extraordinarily consequential finding before telling the president.

Whatever the motive, spilling the beans in a room with dozens of people present -- intel officials brought a lot of staff with them -- increased the chances of precisely the type of leak that occurred.

The whole thing hit the White House by surprise. "I have not seen that analysis," national security adviser Robert O'Brien told ABC Sunday, referring to the Putin-wants-Trump assessment. "I've been with the leaders of the Intelligence Committee. They don't have it. So if there's some lower-level people at [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] that came in and gave this analysis to the House -- look, I'd like to see it. But I haven't seen it."

Later, just to make matters more difficult, there were leaks that Russia is also trying to help elect Bernie Sanders. The leak left many experts baffled -- except to the extent that, with the Trump leak, it seemed to target the intelligence community's two least-favorite candidates.