Looking for love? S.C. is the place

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, some good news about dating and romance in the Palmetto State.

First, if you’re looking for love, South Carolina is not one of the wrong places. It is one the best states for single guys looking for a date.

South Carolina tied for third best among the states with Vermont, behind only Ohio and Rhode Island, in a study done by Zippia.com, which selected the best and worst states for getting a date.

www.Zippia.com evaluated each state in four areas:

• Percent of residents married: Data came from the 2018 Census American Community survey. The lower the marriage rate, the more singles and the better chance a single guy has of convincing one of them to date him.

• Ratio of men to women: Data on the number of women for every 100 men came from the ACS. Typically, women outnumber men. Once again, the more women to men, the better for a single guy trying to get a date.

• Percent living with their parents: Data also came from the ACS. While dating isn’t impossible when you live with mom and dad, it’s definitely a lot harder.