Legislation not always an answer

Some South Carolina lawmakers want the contractors who mow our roadsides to have to clean up the trash before they mow. It seems Rep. Richie Yow, R-Chesterfield, was tooling down the road when a piece of metal was flung into his window by a mower he was traveling alongside.

While we certainly agree that such an experience would not only be harrowing, but also potentially dangerous, life-threatening even, it seems to be a bit of a knee-jerk reaction on the part of one lawmaker. But it's not just debris that is prompting the legislation, apparently. Another lawmaker noted that clumps of grass strewn in the roadway during mowing is a tremendous hazard. And he's correct. Clumps of grass can send motorcyclists into terrible wrecks.

There are a couple of things worth noting here.

One is the tremendous expense that will be incurred if these contractors have to first do litter patrol. They won't do it voluntarily and some Department of Transportation officials estimate costs will double what the state pays the contractors now, which is roughly $20 million.