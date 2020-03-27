Led by governor, S.C. doing good job vs. virus

• Economic impact, which includes share of workforce in accommodations and food services; part-time to full-time employment workforce ratio, share of wage and salary workers paid at hourly rates, share of employment from small businesses and preparedness for unemployment insurance claims.

The data used to formulate the rankings came from multiple sources, ranging from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pew Research Center.

South Carolina does not get a top-level ranking in any category, doing best in prevention and containment at 25th among the states. The state does not fair as well in economic impact at 28th and worse yet in risk factors and infrastructure at 36th.

The good news is that WalletHub updated the survey from earlier in March and South Carolina's overall rank then of 41st among the states has improved to 28th.

That should come as no surprise. While many of the factors regarding risk factors and infrastructure, and economic impact, are not going to change quickly, how the state deals with prevention and containment can.