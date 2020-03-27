Led by governor, S.C. doing good job vs. virus

South Carolinians are no strangers to emergencies. From nature's strongest storms during hurricane season to tornadoes and severe weather in the spring, the state practices readiness and encourages people to be prepared.
The state's emergency infrastructure is facing a different kind of test with the coronavirus. Unlike a hurricane or a big storm, the health threat persists, with no one able to say how long the emergency will last or how devastating it ultimately will be.
While presidential and other politics have taken a back seat while the nation deals with the virus, that hasn't stopped the pollsters and surveyors from doing their work.
So why not rate the states on how well they are doing vs. the coronavirus? Leave it to WalletHub, which frequently ranks the states via surveys, to do just that.
In order to identify the states that have taken the most aggressive measures in limiting virus exposure, WalletHub compared the 50 and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions:
• Prevention and containment, which include testing for COVID-19, confirmed cases, deaths due to COVID, emergency preparedness funding, emergency centers per capita, travel restrictions, a ban on large gatherings and restaurant closures.
• Risk factors and infrastructure, which include the influenza and pneumonia death rate, share of residents in facilities receiving respiratory treatment, infectious disease incidence rate, life expectancy, poverty rate, percent of uninsured, hospital beds per capita and access to communication infrastructure.
• Economic impact, which includes share of workforce in accommodations and food services; part-time to full-time employment workforce ratio, share of wage and salary workers paid at hourly rates, share of employment from small businesses and preparedness for unemployment insurance claims.
The data used to formulate the rankings came from multiple sources, ranging from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pew Research Center.
South Carolina does not get a top-level ranking in any category, doing best in prevention and containment at 25th among the states. The state does not fair as well in economic impact at 28th and worse yet in risk factors and infrastructure at 36th.
The good news is that WalletHub updated the survey from earlier in March and South Carolina's overall rank then of 41st among the states has improved to 28th.
That should come as no surprise. While many of the factors regarding risk factors and infrastructure, and economic impact, are not going to change quickly, how the state deals with prevention and containment can.
With Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control out front, South Carolina has been aggressive yet reasonable in actions taken to keep the population safe. The governor has been proactive in calling on people to exercise all precautions while stopping short of banning travel, quarantining communities and forbidding any social gatherings.
Being less aggressive than some states may not win McMaster and the South Carolina team a top ranking in the battle vs. the coronavirus, but handling of the emergency here should pass the effectiveness test as administered in the minds and attitudes of the people of the state.
The governor has shown he will take more aggressive actions as the situation warrants. We expect no less. But give McMaster credit, he equally has shown restraint, knowing that actions stand to have significant impact on the state and its people not just now but going forward.
To view the full wallethub report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-aggressive-states-against-coronavirus/72307/
