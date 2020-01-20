“It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to where we are today, but we have just begun. Today we begin in earnest the work of making sure that the world we leave our children is just a little bit better than the one we inhabit today.” – Former President Barack Obama
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a primary force for change during the civil rights era. And though the movement he led was devoted to non-violence, the struggle for equal rights in America is filled with much spilled blood.
The nation remembers that King himself was killed amid the civil rights battles, falling to an assassin’s bullet in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. His death occurred during a year of turbulence and violence in an America struggling with social change at home and a foreign war in Vietnam.
In his famous words, it is as if King knew he would die before his mission was complete.
In an April 3 sermon, a day before his death, he declared: “(God has) allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you.”
And though America today remains far from the colorblind nation envisioned by King, the importance of his message and the impact he had on society remain.
The country honors the King legacy annually with a national holiday for his birthday in January. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we look again at what he stood for and what can be done to push the ideals of peaceful social change and equality for which he stood.
Writing for InsideSources.com in 2018, Jevon Collins, performing arts program director at The King Arts Complex in Columbus, Ohio, compiled a list of ways to honor King at the 50th anniversary of his death. Here’s our top 10 – applicable then and applicable now.
1. Learn about his life, read his words, journey through his archives at www.thekingcenter.org.
2. Martin Luther King, Jr. was best known for encouraging nonviolent resistance. Read the ways in which this strategy was practiced. http://www.crmvet.org/info/nv.htm
3. Understand the primary characteristics of nonviolent resistance. Visit http://thekingcenter.org/glossary-nonviolence
4. Commit to peace and action with the National Civil Rights Museum. http://mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org/mlk50-pledge#pledge
5. Share your dream with the world, just as King shared his many dreams.
6. Read a book to children about King or his beliefs.
7. Give of your time and volunteer.
8. Help another learn the English language.
9. Join in acts of service or kindness today. http://www.mlk50forward.org/love-for-humanity-50-acts-of-service-or-kindness-campaign/
10. Give forgiveness.
