Key day for early S.C. voting

12. Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.

13. Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons.

14. Certified poll watchers, poll managers and county election officials working on Election Day.

15. Persons 65 years of age or older.

16. Persons who for religious reasons do not want to vote on a Saturday (presidential primaries only).

Just about everyone can find a reason to fit into one of the categories if he or she chooses. But the person still must make an effort.

That means visiting the county voter registration office to complete an application and cast your ballot. The deadline we referenced is Friday at 5 p.m., when in-person absentee voting ends. It’s the same in any election: 5 p.m. the day before.

The period to vote absentee by mail has ended as ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on the fourth day prior to the election.

An absentee ballot received my mail can still be cast. It must be returned to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on the day of the election.