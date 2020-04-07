Issue amid crisis: Hoarding toilet tissue

Even the political cartoonists are getting in on the act. Amid all the coverage of coronavirus and the topics surrounding it, they too have noticed the hoarding of supplies, notably toilet tissue.
It’s no secret to anyone going to any store: Shelves are empty. No toilet tissue to be found. For a time, buyers ignored facial tissues. No more. All related products are gone.
Yes, people may be using more toilet tissue than normal as they work from home and stay at home, but no household needs a mountain of toilet tissue.
According to reporting by Suzanne Baker of the Chicago Tribune, the buying is more than overreaction. She says that for some people, the reaction is a means of exerting control in a situation that is basically out of their control. She cites mental health experts as her sources.
One is Jon Mueller, professor of psychology at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., who said three powerful forces are at work when something like coronavirus happens — fear, uncertainty and scarcity. All are normal human responses.
“All this makes sense in the context,” he said.
It’s not unlike when the Home Shopping Network gives an alert that only 12 items are left in the sale, Mueller said. The television show is tapping into those same forces in an effort to get the viewer to react. “We want to do things to gain control.”
In this case, it is stockpiling supplies.
For the record, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends having a two-week supply of water and food. In addition, the government suggests Americans check their regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply and to have nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, such as pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.
As for toilet paper, Newsweek reports that you can get an idea of how much is needed using the toilet paper calculator at www.toiletpapercalculator.com.
Plug in the number of people in your household and the amount of time spent in isolation, and it will work out how much you need. The aim is to stop people from stockpiling more than is necessary, according to Newsweek.
As per the calculator, a family of four in isolation for two weeks will need around 16 rolls. It recommends 24 rolls for a couple spending six weeks in isolation. Eight people isolating for a month will need 67.
Clearly, some people have far more toilet tissue than they will need. That may not mean a crisis for those with little or none, but it sure does make a bad situation even worse. Stop the hoarding.
---
By way of substitutes for standard toilet tissue, there are potential problems, so much so that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is advising all Americans to only flush toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be disposed of in the trash.
Flushing only toilet paper helps ensure that the toilets, plumbing, sewer systems and septic systems will continue working properly to safely manage our nation’s wastewater. While EPA encourages disinfecting your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, never flush disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items. These easy steps will keep surfaces disinfected and wastewater management systems working for all Americans.
Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce. Flushing anything other than toilet paper, including disinfecting wipes, can damage internal plumbing, local sewer systems and septic systems. Fixing these backups is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly.
EPA acknowledged the important role of some people who may not be classified as “heroes” of the coronavirus crisis, thanking wastewater utilities and their workforce “for their courageous efforts at a time when resources may be stretched thin. Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the frontline of protecting human health and the environment every single day.”
