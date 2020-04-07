Issue amid crisis: Hoarding toilet tissue

In this case, it is stockpiling supplies.

For the record, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends having a two-week supply of water and food. In addition, the government suggests Americans check their regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply and to have nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, such as pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

As for toilet paper, Newsweek reports that you can get an idea of how much is needed using the toilet paper calculator at www.toiletpapercalculator.com.

Plug in the number of people in your household and the amount of time spent in isolation, and it will work out how much you need. The aim is to stop people from stockpiling more than is necessary, according to Newsweek.

As per the calculator, a family of four in isolation for two weeks will need around 16 rolls. It recommends 24 rolls for a couple spending six weeks in isolation. Eight people isolating for a month will need 67.

Clearly, some people have far more toilet tissue than they will need. That may not mean a crisis for those with little or none, but it sure does make a bad situation even worse. Stop the hoarding.

