Investing in the news you need

Today’s print edition of The Times and Democrat is reaching a larger-than-normal audience, with many residences in Orangeburg’s 29115 and 29118 ZIP codes receiving a copy. What we call Mass Distribution Day could not come at a more pertinent time for providing people with information in these days dominated by the cornonavirus crisis.
Subscribers/members know The T&D’s news team has been working hard to provide essential daily news locally and from South Carolina and around the world. We’re doing so even as the team is following safe practices such as working remotely, avoiding direct personal contact with sources when possible and remaining at recommended distances from each other in the office setting.
You’ll also find in today’s print T&D that we’re offering much more than news of the coronavirus. You’ll see special features designed to entertain and inform. It’s the type of coverage you get seven days a week.
Importantly, The T&D of 2020 is much more than the print edition. When you become a print member, you get full access to TheTandD.com at no additional cost, the E-Edition that is an electronic version of the print edition, plus our fully searchable archives which amazingly allows you to see T&D pages dating back more than a century.
TheTandD.com is the perfect supplement to the print edition, providing not only breaking news and regular updates, but unique content such as news videos and photo galleries to accompany local coverage. Membership also means email alerts and newsletters on a daily basis.
The entire package keeps you in touch with your community, your state, your world. You can become a print subscriber with all the perks by calling 803-516-6107 or 803-533-5564.
On this day focusing on expanded print access, there remain many thousands getting their news only in the online format. TheTandD.com and our Facebook and other social media platforms offer you a constant source of information. During the coronavirus emergency, all of our news about COVID-19 is available at TheTandD.com at no cost. But for a surprisingly low cost, you can become a member and have full access to all online content all the time.
As much as encouraging you to become a member is good business, it’s more. In an age when so much “news” is available from so many social media sources, we offer reliable information being gathered by a team of journalistic professionals. We are committed to being THE source for news and, in particular, news from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
We cannot do it without you. Reporters and editors can’t perform their important roles without being paid. Those in jobs from printing your daily T&D to constantly updating TheTandD.com can’t work for free. They need your support in a time when bringing you the news has never been more important.
Call the numbers we listed for information about print and online membership. Visit this link -- https://thetandd.com/members/join/ -- to become a member at varying levels, from Platinum bringing you print and everything digital to Digital Basic accessing everything at TheTandD.com.
On this day and every day, we say thank you to our print and online members. If you join them, you’ll find the investment in local news worth the price.
