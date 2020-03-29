In crisis, we learn from past

Smith cites the Centers for Disease Control's assessment then: “In 1918, as scientists had not yet discovered flu viruses, there were no laboratory tests to detect, or characterize these viruses. There were no vaccines to help prevent flu infection, no antiviral drugs to treat flu illness, and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that can be associated with flu infections."

It took America’s public health officials nine months to educate the populace about the dangers of unprotected coughing and sneezing, according to Smith. The public was told to bend its routines and avoid crowds.

Sounds a lot like the same preventive measures being advised today in what Smith describes as a "far more intricate" world. We learn from history in so many ways.

But in order to learn, we must know that history and have it recorded, which falls to all of us and not just those known formally as historians.

Learning about your families and communities through gathering information on your own is important. That can mean interviewing older family members about their experiences. It can mean researching family records. It means being interested and inquisitive.

And what about the information you can provide to those coming after you?