Important funding for outdoors

In few places in America are hunting and fishing more popular than Orangeburg County and around The T&D Region. In these days when gatherings of people are discouraged because of the threat of disease from the coronavirus, perhaps there is no better time to go afield or take to the water in an outdoor paradise.

The state Department of Natural Resources annually reports our region at or near the top again in scoring for deer racks. We’re a leading hunting place in a leading hunting state.

Fishing is much the same. One has only to mention the Santee Cooper lakes here and elsewhere to know how big the sport is.

Hunting and fishing are understood and appreciated here. While there are opponents of both sports, we don’t need a poll to tell us most people understand that the most avid of hunters and fishermen are among our leading environmentalists and conservationists. And their money backs up their commitment.

America’s sportsmen and sportswomen generated nearly $1 billion in excise taxes in 2019 that support state conservation programs. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt this past week announced the disbursement of the funds, generated through taxes on hunting, shooting and fishing equipment, and boat fuel to all 50 states and U.S. territories by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.