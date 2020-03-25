Important funding for outdoors

In few places in America are hunting and fishing more popular than Orangeburg County and around The T&D Region. In these days when gatherings of people are discouraged because of the threat of disease from the coronavirus, perhaps there is no better time to go afield or take to the water in an outdoor paradise.
The state Department of Natural Resources annually reports our region at or near the top again in scoring for deer racks. We’re a leading hunting place in a leading hunting state.
Fishing is much the same. One has only to mention the Santee Cooper lakes here and elsewhere to know how big the sport is.
Hunting and fishing are understood and appreciated here. While there are opponents of both sports, we don’t need a poll to tell us most people understand that the most avid of hunters and fishermen are among our leading environmentalists and conservationists. And their money backs up their commitment.
America’s sportsmen and sportswomen generated nearly $1 billion in excise taxes in 2019 that support state conservation programs. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt this past week announced the disbursement of the funds, generated through taxes on hunting, shooting and fishing equipment, and boat fuel to all 50 states and U.S. territories by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Authorized by Congress through the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act and Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, the funds support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
For South Carolina, the funding from the excise taxes amounts to more than $12.5 million for fish and wildlife restoration.
To date, USFWS has distributed more than $22.9 billion in apportionments for state conservation and recreation projects. The recipient state wildlife agencies have matched these funds with approximately $7.6 billion throughout the years, primarily through hunting and fishing license revenues.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt had praise for the nation’s sportsmen and sportswomen.
“Our conservation model is funded and supported by America’s hunters, shooters, anglers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts. These stewards of conservation generated nearly a billion dollars last year alone and make our country's conservation legacy the envy of the world.”
And Deputy Secretary of the Interior Katharine MacGregor is on target with her assessment: “When people pay taxes and fees, they want to know that their money is going to good use. These grants are a great example of fees paid by sportsmen and women being reinvested in opportunities for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities. We are proud to work with the states and appreciate their efforts to keep public lands open for dispersed recreation where appropriate for those who need to get outside.”
In an outdoors paradise such as our locale, we have reason to appreciate those funding the conservation efforts through their outdoors activities. Their commitment to the land and water, and building appreciation and respect for both among new generations, is vital to our outdoors heritage.
