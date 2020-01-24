Nearly half of America believes President Donald Trump should be removed from office via impeachment because he has committed crimes and abused the power of the presidency.
Nearly half believes he should not be and agree with the president that impeachment is a hoax aimed at undoing the results of the 2016 election.
The rest of America either doesn’t care or simply is not aware of what is going on.
No matter where you stand, there is no denying the impeachment of this president is even more bitterly partisan than was President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and trial two decades ago.
The ongoing trial process in the Senate is filled with partisanship as the House prosecutors are all Democrats appointed by the speaker to present to the Senate the articles of impeachment approved by the representatives. No Republicans in the House voted for impeachment.
The Senate will serve as the jury in deciding Trump’s fate. No Republican member of the upper chamber has indicated support for the president’s removal.
The impending result was predictable from the start: The House would impeach Trump and the Senate will exonerate him.
You have free articles remaining.
Republicans may not see everything that Trump does as customary for a president (surely it is not) but they don’t see any action he has taken as cited by the House as grounds for removal from office. You can call that an acceptance of Trump being Trump.
Democrats want Trump out at all costs – and are afraid that it won’t happen in the 2020 election. Some go so far as to say that if impeachment doesn’t work now, they will go after him again on different grounds.
It’s all a sad state of affairs that has the country bitterly divided with the ugliness in political discourse growing worse by the day. As much as so many like to blame Trump for all the harsh language, name calling and bitter partisanship, the president has plenty of company with verbal shots being fired at him.
At least the impeachment process produced one bright spot in the form of words from Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the Senate trial as the Constitution requires.
Amid hours and hours of constant speeches and responses from the Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s legal team, the ugliness grew and grew until the point at which Roberts spoke out about a lack of decorum as House prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers traded insults.
“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said. “Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”
Given our wishes, we’d extend the boundaries of the Senate to the entire nation when it comes to calming the divisiveness and bitterness flowing in the form of words and actions. The president could start by stopping his tirades on Twitter. But even if he does, the animosity toward him is so great that opponents are likely to stay on the attack. And Trump, the avowed counterpuncher, will hit back. Here we go again.
Repeating an earlier assessment: Things are likely to get uglier before they get better. Putting America through this impeachment process is only making matters worse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.