Hurricane Matthew leaves mark

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.

We’re identifying the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year and in some instances offering perspective on those stories with the luxury of hindsight.

When we're done, you'll get a chance to weigh in. We'll ask you to vote via our Facebook page on a story of the decade and give us your reasoning. We'll conclude with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.

----

A year after record flooding, storm clouds gathered again across The T&D Region on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2016, as Hurricane Matthew inched closer to the South Carolina coast. The storm, which proved stronger and more powerful than originally anticipated, was The T&D’s top story of the year.

Matthew’s winds ripped through the region Friday night, Oct. 7, and Saturday morning, Oct. 8, downing trees and power lines. About 20,431 Department of Public Utilities customers were without power at 1 p.m. Saturday, the peak of the outage.