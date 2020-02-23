Hurricane Matthew leaves mark

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.
A year after record flooding, storm clouds gathered again across The T&D Region on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2016, as Hurricane Matthew inched closer to the South Carolina coast. The storm, which proved stronger and more powerful than originally anticipated, was The T&D’s top story of the year.
Matthew’s winds ripped through the region Friday night, Oct. 7, and Saturday morning, Oct. 8, downing trees and power lines. About 20,431 Department of Public Utilities customers were without power at 1 p.m. Saturday, the peak of the outage.
A high-wind warning was issued for The T&D Region. A peak wind gust of 64 mph was reported Saturday morning at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport. The gust was the highest recorded in the Midlands during the hurricane.
Wind gusts in Bamberg were reported at 58 mph, in Holly Hill at 62 mph and St. Matthews at 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch was also issued, with forecasters saying between 5 and 12 inches of rain was possible. The Orangeburg Airport recorded 6.28 inches of rain with other reports including 9.7 inches in Santee, 8.4 inches in Holly Hill and 4.5 inches in North.
Rainfall generally totaled between 4 inches and 10 inches, with the largest amounts falling in the eastern portion of The T&D Region.
In total, there was $6.7 million in damage to Orangeburg County’s homes from Matthew, with 21 destroyed, 145 with major damage and 222 with minor damage. Similarly, 28 businesses caught Matthew’s wrath, with nine destroyed.
Schools were closed for more than a week due to the storm as many served as shelters.
At the height of the storm, about 350 people stayed in shelters in Orangeburg County and 22 in Calhoun County. A number of individuals also stayed at the Bamberg County shelter in the Kearse building. The facility remained open for days to house those without power.
The good news from Matthew: Despite the damage and intensity of the storm, there were no fatalities or serious injuries reported in The T&D Region.