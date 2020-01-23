For many in Orangeburg, the only county auditor they remember is Roger Cleckley.
Cleckley, who died Jan. 17 at 72, served in the elected position for 33 years, being elected in 1986 as the first African American county auditor in the state since Reconstruction.
It was not an easy road to victory.
His sister, Gwendolyn Cleckley Snider, writes of the electoral process more than three decades ago:
“He was ridiculed, slandered, and humiliated but yet, he ‘stood.’ By now, ‘standing’ had become an intrinsic part of his being. He knew no other way. On the night of Nov. 4, 1986, Roger, his family and friends crowded into the old courthouse of Orangeburg County to wait for the election returns. Roger had worked the polls all day, transporting people to and from the polls, and keeping watch. He found himself drained and exhausted. The adrenaline was pumping through his body and it made him feel like going on.
“His mother, the family prayer warrior, was sick at home, but he could feel her prayers and the presence of God. The waiting became intense, almost unbearable, and then the numbers began to trickle in. The numbers were close, too close for comfort.
You have free articles remaining.
“Roger began to think, ‘Did the people not vote?’ Finally, Brookdale Subdivision came in, followed by votes from his opponent, then the Holly Hill numbers came in. The rest is history! Roger’s first hug came from his father; he simply said, ‘Son, you did it!’ Bessie (his wife) grabbed him, and then Roger was caught up into the exuberance of the crowd. The citizens of Orangeburg County had elected Roger Cleckley as their auditor, making him the first African American elected to serve as auditor in the state of South Carolina since Reconstruction.”
While most knew Cleckley through his role as a public official, other aspects of his life should not be missed as the people of Orangeburg County pay tribute to his service:
• He was a fourth-generation son of African Methodism -- his paternal and maternal great-great grandparents were members of Good Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church; their names are inscribed upon the original cornerstone -- and a lifelong member of Good Hope AME Church in Cope.
• He served on many levels in the AME Church, including past president of the Seventh Episcopal District (South Carolina) Lay Organization and member of the Allen University Board of Trustees.
• He served two years of active duty with the U.S. Army including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam as a combat infantryman. He received many awards and medals for his service. In 1971, he received an honorable discharge from active duty with the rank of sergeant.
Upon retirement in 2018, Roger Cleckley was the longest-serving Orangeburg County elected official. His service is to be honored and his life is one to be remembered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.