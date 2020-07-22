Good time for look at Lewis legacy

The loss of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia comes at a time when the nation is again focused on racial equality and justice. Lewis' life stands as a model of what can be achieved.
He was among the protest leaders with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, stating then: “To those who have said ‘Be patient and wait,’ we must say that we cannot be patient. We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now. ... We must say ‘Wake up America! Wake up!’ For we cannot stop and we will not and cannot be patient.”
From the Civil Rights Movement and through more than three decades in Congress, Lewis fought for justice, making what he called “good trouble.” An avowed protester for life, he was devoted to the principle of non-violence as an effective means.
Lewis often referenced what his parents and grandparents told him — “Don’t get in trouble” — as he grew up in rural Alabama. But in the environment of his young years, he did get in trouble, being arrested numerous times during the push for civil rights.
“Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis would say.
Lewis said recently that he understood the frustrations of Black Americans today and their desire for change. But he also disputed any claims that progress has not been made in America, citing his life from sharecropper's son and protester to congressman as an example.
Ironically, one of Lewis' great achievements was born of violence perpetrated against him.
During “Bloody Sunday”on March 7, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, Lewis was badly hurt by blows to the head when state and local police in Alabama attacked peaceful protesters seeking voting rights for Black people who were crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge on their way to the state capitol in Montgomery. Images of the event inspired enactment of the Voting Rights Act later in 1965.
Lewis often was called "the conscience of Congress," and even at a time of bitter partisan divisions, he was respected by lawmakers of both parties. Even so, he was unwavering in a commitment to equality and justice.
At this time in our nation, may Congressman John Lewis’ death spark a deeper look at his life and legacy as a model for pursuing change.
As his colleague and longtime friend Congress James Clyburn of South Carolina said: "I know John’s legacy lives on. We have seen the impact of his fight for justice and equality decades ago crop up across the country in recent weeks and months. So while the sun set on a monumental life ... the sun rises on the movement that he helped build and that will never die."
