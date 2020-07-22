Good time for look at Lewis legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The loss of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia comes at a time when the nation is again focused on racial equality and justice. Lewis' life stands as a model of what can be achieved.

He was among the protest leaders with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, stating then: “To those who have said ‘Be patient and wait,’ we must say that we cannot be patient. We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now. ... We must say ‘Wake up America! Wake up!’ For we cannot stop and we will not and cannot be patient.”

From the Civil Rights Movement and through more than three decades in Congress, Lewis fought for justice, making what he called “good trouble.” An avowed protester for life, he was devoted to the principle of non-violence as an effective means.

Lewis often referenced what his parents and grandparents told him — “Don’t get in trouble” — as he grew up in rural Alabama. But in the environment of his young years, he did get in trouble, being arrested numerous times during the push for civil rights.

“Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis would say.