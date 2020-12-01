Giving a way of life for Americans

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. Now it’s Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Though many may believe the shopping days are much bigger on the personal radar screens of Americans, it’s notable on Giving Tuesday that the U.S. continues to be the most philanthropic nation in the world.
According to a 10-year report from the World Giving Index of the National Philanthropic Trust:
• The United States occupies first place in giving over the last 10 years with a score of 58%. This is followed by Myanmar in second place and New Zealand in third place. Indonesia, however, is the only country in the top 10 to have improved its one year scores over recent years.
• At the other end, China is the only country to feature in the bottom 10 on all World Giving Index measures and is, in fact, in last place of all the countries included on its overall index score.
• Since the World Giving Index was first produced in 2010, five of the top 10 biggest risers are to be found in Asia, with Indonesia leading the way.
• More than 2-1/2 billion people have helped a stranger in the last decade. Helping a stranger is the most commonly performed giving behavior across the world with 48.3% having done so across the 10 years of the World Giving Index.
• There is no one trait that points to a country’s generosity. Top performing countries represent a wide range of geographies, religions, cultures and levels of wealth – what they all have in common is simply an inspiring willingness to give.
During the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, Americans are especially generous. In communities rich and poor, people give to help others, whether it’s on a national scale for medical research or disaster relief, or at the local level to help people during the season of giving.
Orangeburg has always been a generous community. And organizations are counting on people again this year for help, especially those looking to see that Christmas is special for children.
Give as you choose on Giving Tuesday or any other day, but if you’re looking for a way to help brighten the season, here are some recommendations:
• The Salvation Army and Cornerstone Church have programs including the Angel Tree Christmas campaign and the red kettle campaign. For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army, call the office at 803-534-6805, stop by the Orangeburg site at 813 Nottingham St. or email kellie.cantrell@uss.salvationarmy.org.
• Toys for Tots is celebrating its 29th year of partnering with the Marine Corps Reserves. Individuals can donate online at orangeburg-sc@toysfortots.org
• Orangeburg County and The Times and Democrat are partnering in the Very Merry Toy Drive, which has drop boxes at The T&D, Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road and Edisto Drive and in Neeses, Edisto Drive Starbucks, Walmart, South Roots, Swift Books and Grove Park Pharmacy. The toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
