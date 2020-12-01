Giving a way of life for Americans

• More than 2-1/2 billion people have helped a stranger in the last decade. Helping a stranger is the most commonly performed giving behavior across the world with 48.3% having done so across the 10 years of the World Giving Index.

• There is no one trait that points to a country’s generosity. Top performing countries represent a wide range of geographies, religions, cultures and levels of wealth – what they all have in common is simply an inspiring willingness to give.

During the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, Americans are especially generous. In communities rich and poor, people give to help others, whether it’s on a national scale for medical research or disaster relief, or at the local level to help people during the season of giving.

Orangeburg has always been a generous community. And organizations are counting on people again this year for help, especially those looking to see that Christmas is special for children.

Give as you choose on Giving Tuesday or any other day, but if you’re looking for a way to help brighten the season, here are some recommendations: