For some, the Christmas tree is long gone. For others, the new year signals time for removing the holiday decor.
If your tree is artificial, putting it away is one thing. If you're among the many with "real" trees, the time has come for decisions. Hopefully, they'll be to give your tree life after Christmas.
If you have a live tree that can be planted, you likely have an idea of where you plan to give it a new home. If you're in the majority with a cut tree, there are ways to put it to great use without just sending it to the dump.
Melinda Myers has written numerous books, including "Small Space Gardening." She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV and radio program.
She says trees can be given a second and even a third life.
• Start recycling all those needles that landed on the floor. Sweep them up and use them as mulch in the garden. Place them directly on the soil around your plants. And don’t worry, they will not make the soil too acidic. In fact, as they break down, they will add organic matter to the soil.
• Move your cut Christmas tree outdoors after the holidays. Use it as a windbreak or for added shade to prevent drying of tender evergreens. Strategically place your discarded tree on the windward side of rhododendron, boxwood, and needled or broadleaf evergreens subject to winter burn. Place it on the south side of these plants to shade them from the drying winter sun.
• Or set the tree in the landscape for a bit of added greenery. Secure it in place using stakes and guy wires. Then add a bit of food for your feathered visitors. Decorate the trees with fruits, berries and seeds the birds can enjoy. Hang strands of cranberries and slices of oranges on colorful yarn and homemade bird ornaments to complete the edible display. The birds will enjoy the added food and shelter and you will enjoy watching these visitors to your landscape.
• Then save the tree for trellising beans and peas in the garden. The vines will grow up and over, masking the bare tree branches. Growing vertically saves space and makes harvesting easier.
So if such creative uses are not for you, here are some alternatives:
• Compost pile: Go ahead and throw it in there. If not, some places will also accept undecorated trees and put them through a wood chipper to be turned into mulch and compost.
• Outdoor fire: Dried branches and hunks of trunk will make fabulous firewood for an outdoor fire pit or bonfire, but be sure to keep the fire outside. When Christmas trees burn, they release creosote — a highly flammable, toxic substance consisting mainly of tar — into the fire smoke. Creosote may build up on the inside of your chimney, increasing your risk of a chimney fire.
• And our favorite if you just want to continue enjoying the tree after Christmas: Remove the needles from the tree before you dispose of it and put them in satchels or bowls of water to continue enjoying the festive smell for a little while longer.
