Gas prices low but no place to go

If there ever were a time when so many would like to hit the road, it's now. People are anxious to resume normal lives outside of home -- and gasoline prices make traveling attractive.

Prices in the Carolinas continue to fall with gasoline nearing the $1.50-a-gallon mark.

In total, oil prices are down 56% since Feb. 21, according to AAA Carolinas. During that time, the price of crude has plummeted from $53 per barrel to $23 per barrel.

The national average gas price is under $2, about a $1 a gallon less than at this time a year ago.

It's a story of supply and demand.

Gasoline demand has decreased 44% as residents self-isolate at home due to stay-at-home orders, this while supply has increased amid a price war involving OPEC and Russia.

How much lower gas prices go depends now on how the market responds to a deal made this past week by OPEC and its oil-producing allies.