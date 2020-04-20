Gas prices low but no place to go

If there ever were a time when so many would like to hit the road, it's now. People are anxious to resume normal lives outside of home -- and gasoline prices make traveling attractive.
Prices in the Carolinas continue to fall with gasoline nearing the $1.50-a-gallon mark.
In total, oil prices are down 56% since Feb. 21, according to AAA Carolinas. During that time, the price of crude has plummeted from $53 per barrel to $23 per barrel.
The national average gas price is under $2, about a $1 a gallon less than at this time a year ago.
It's a story of supply and demand.
Gasoline demand has decreased 44% as residents self-isolate at home due to stay-at-home orders, this while supply has increased amid a price war involving OPEC and Russia.
How much lower gas prices go depends now on how the market responds to a deal made this past week by OPEC and its oil-producing allies.
“The OPEC deal shouldn’t cause gas prices to suddenly spike, but it will affect how low they can potentially go,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Wholesale gas prices suggest that averages in the Carolinas could possibly reach $1.50 or below, but that won’t happen if oil prices gain upward momentum.”
OPEC and its allies agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day – the single largest production cut in history. Although this effectively ends the price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which caused a 25% reduction in oil prices last month, it likely won't have an immediate impact on pump prices, according to AAA.
The deal is an attempt to help eliminate supply surpluses and strengthen the price of crude. But the longer demand is down, the more crude and gasoline supplies will build.
Even after the stay-at-home orders are lifted, it will take some time for the market to stabilize. So summer should bring gas prices that are good for traveling -- if Americans can safely get out and about by then.
Low gas prices or not, pray that will be the case.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.