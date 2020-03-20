Food supply, safety vital at all times

It’s incredible what panic can do. Preparation for a disaster is always needed, but people inevitably overreact when the time comes.

Such is the case with panic buying amid the coronavirus threat. Toilet tissue, bottled water, canned goods, meats and more are flying off the shelves at just about every store.

People are right to see the need to remain at home as much as possible. Beyond official advice to avoid crowds, doing so just makes sense. Thus the thinking: Buy all you can in one trip and stay home from there.

But people are buying up items at such volume that it temporarily threatens the supply for others, prompting officials to call for calm.

One of those in S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers from Bowman. On Tuesday, he sought to assure South Carolinians there is no shortage of food now and will not be.

“As we monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve reached out to farmers, grocery stores and other industry partners, and we have no concerns about their ability to continue supplying food to us all,” Weathers said.