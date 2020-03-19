Filling jobs still priority amid worries

As much as the coronavirus crisis has impacted business and finance and stands to do so further, there will be recovery. Markets will recover. People will recover.

Before it’s lost in the March translation, let's look at an important measure of economic health from the world of small business, the backbone of the economy. The news comes from the National Federation of Independent Business.

Small business owners expressed higher levels of optimism in February with the NFIB Optimism Index moving up 0.2 points to 104.5 -- a reading that’s among the top 10% in survey’s 46-year history. Those expecting better business conditions increased, and job creation and openings improved as well. Real sales expectations declined, as did capital expenditure and inventory plans.

“The small business economic expansion continued its historic run in February, as owners remained focused on growing their businesses in this supportive tax and regulatory environment,” NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg said.

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “Small business optimism has been historically strong for a while now, and, hopefully, our members will continue to add jobs and grow their businesses.”