Fewer people on road is no excuse to speed

With fewer people on the roads during the coronavirus pandemic, it seems nearly all states are reporting that those on the roads are speeding more than ever. The result is making deadly highways even deadlier.

Speeding is dangerous and claims the lives of nearly 10,000 Americans every year. It is responsible for more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers a crash to be speeding-related if one of the drivers is cited for a speeding-related offense or if an officer determines that driving too fast for conditions, racing or exceeding the speed limit was a contributing factor in the crash.

While NHTSA data shows both the share of traffic fatalities related to speeding and the speeding-related fatality rate have been declining in recent years, these rates vary at the state level. Nationwide, the average annual speeding-related fatality rate for the five year period from 2014-18 was 2.97 per 100,000 people. However, at the state level, there is a statistically significant relationship between speeding-related fatalities per capita and the maximum posted speed limit in the state. States with higher posted speed limits often experience more speed-related fatalities.