Eyes on votes of blacks now and in Nov.

The president consistently argues that he has done more for African Americans than any Democrat, and there are those believing his message is resonating in a way that could earn him more black support than in 2016.

All eyes will be on the Democrats this week in breaking down how African Americans vote in the Democratic primary as a bellwether for what is going to happen in the days following in other states and in the remainder of the campaign.

And while South Carolina is likely to remain a “red” state and vote for Trump in November, no matter what black voters do, the impact of the votes of African American men and women in swing states such as Pennsylvania could have major impact on Election Day.

Trump got an estimated 8% of the African American vote in 2016. If he is able to increase that by just a couple of points, depending on the size of the black vote, there could be significant impact.

As CNN’s Van Jones stated: “Warning to Democrats: What [Trump] was saying to African Americans can be effective … We’ve got to wake up, folks. There’s a whole bubble thing that goes on … I think what you’re going to see him do is say, ‘You may not like my rhetoric, but look at my results and my record for black people.’ If he narrow casts that, it’s going to be effective.”

