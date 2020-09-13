EDITORIAL: Yow served Orangeburg to the max

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Yow was hired as City of Orangeburg administrator as a young man in 1991, taking on the job in a city amid governmental transformation. After years of battles over the system of electing city leaders, single-member districts for council members had won the day. Elections had resulted in Black members of council for the first time in modern times.

It’s safe to say few expected a young man serving as an assistant administrator in Georgetown and with no ties to Orangeburg to be here long. The administrator job would be a stepping stone to something “bigger.” Thankfully, we were all wrong.

Three decades later at age 59, Yow is retiring as city administrator. And he is due the near-universal praise coming his way.

His impact can be seen in nearly every facet of city government, from City Hall operations to the Department of Public Safety headquarters. Serving under mayors Martin Cheatham, Paul Miller and Michael Butler, he has been the administrative professional looked to for innovation and answers.

And he has delivered, from fully implementing the public safety concept and focusing on downtown revitalization to ensuring Edisto Memorial Gardens remains an Orangeburg showpiece and making reality of a new recreational complex on North Road.