EDITORIAL: Your chance to get legal on the road

Driving with a suspended license is a crime. Yet it is one that many people in South Carolina and other states are willing to commit, sometime out of necessity to travel and other times because they refuse to address the factors that caused the suspension.

In South Carolina, there are multiple reasons that your license can be suspended. Key ones are:

• A conviction for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• A refusal to take an alcohol test in violation of the state’s implied consent laws.

• Being under the age of 21 and having a blood alcohol concentration of .02% or more while operating a vehicle.

• Too many penalty points from traffic violations.

• Vehicular manslaughter convictions.

• Use of a vehicle in the commission of a felony offense.

• Conviction for gasoline theft.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is ready to help people get beyond license suspension. The agency will hold its 2021 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week statewide from March 15-19.