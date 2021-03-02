EDITORIAL: Your chance to get legal on the road

Driving with a suspended license is a crime. Yet it is one that many people in South Carolina and other states are willing to commit, sometime out of necessity to travel and other times because they refuse to address the factors that caused the suspension.
In South Carolina, there are multiple reasons that your license can be suspended. Key ones are:
• A conviction for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• A refusal to take an alcohol test in violation of the state’s implied consent laws.
• Being under the age of 21 and having a blood alcohol concentration of .02% or more while operating a vehicle.
• Too many penalty points from traffic violations.
• Vehicular manslaughter convictions.
• Use of a vehicle in the commission of a felony offense.
• Conviction for gasoline theft.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is ready to help people get beyond license suspension. The agency will hold its 2021 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week statewide from March 15-19.
During the week, drivers licensed in South Carolina who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:
• Excessive points for someone under the age of 18.
• Operating an unlicensed taxi.
• Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own.
• Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle.
• Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related conviction.
Drivers who qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an DMV branch from March 15-19.
The special program is available just one week a year. And only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.
Importantly, drivers must meet all conditions of their suspensions and pay all fees. And if required, a suspended driver must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by his or her insurance company.
If a driver has more than one suspension, the DMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving those suspensions.
The program won't be for everyone, but it is an opportunity for many to clear their driving issues and take to the road legally. If you have questions about eligibility, call DMV at 803-896-5000.
And be aware, the program is popular. DMV advises that during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week, many DMV branches may experience longer wait times due to an increase in customers. The agency encourages customers to book an appointment online at www.SCDMVOonline.com/Schedule-Appointment.