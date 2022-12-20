EDITORIAL: You can make holidays even safer on road

Christmas and New Year’s rank among the safest holidays to be on the road. Surprised?

Autoinsurance.org, an online site providing free information about auto insurance, has ranked holidays by averaging the number of deaths reported. It rates Memorial Day and Labor Day as deadliest, followed by Independence Day and Father’s Day. FYI: Thanksgiving ranks No. 8.

So why are traditional party holidays like New Year’s Eve or St. Patrick’s Day, as well as Christmas, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, ranked as safer on the road?

“Part of the reason these holidays are safer to drive is the weather. These winter holidays mean road conditions are likely poor, meaning drivers know to be more careful. However, the main reason holidays like New Year’s, Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day are safer is due to stringent efforts by law enforcement. Many drivers who would typically drive under the influence choose not to because they know they are more likely to get caught,” according to autoinsurance.org.

The deadliest holidays are associated with the busy summer driving season, but there are other common denominators.

As the website notes: “In a trend you’ll see repeatedly, the main culprits behind the increase in fatalities are driving under the influence, excessive speeding and reckless behavior.”

We read often about the impact of DUI and speeding, but less about reckless behavior. But indications are it is becoming more and more of a problem on the road.

A new AAA report reveals that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady declines.

According to the study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the rise in risky behaviors included speeding and driving impaired. But add to the list these: red-light running and drowsy driving. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit – an increase of nearly 24%.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life-altering.”

Traffic fatalities have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021. That’s a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. According to NHTSA, dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, alcohol impairment, and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities.

“Traffic patterns have largely normalized since the start of the pandemic, yet traffic fatalities are at their highest level in nearly two decades,” Wright continued. “We can reverse this trend if drivers slow down, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

So Christmas and New Year’s may be statistically safer on the road than other holidays, but the travel periods surrounding all holidays account for more highway deaths than non-holidays. Knowing you are engaging in reckless and risky behavior on the road is a disturbing trend – one that could be deadly during these holidays and any day.