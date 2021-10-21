EDITORIAL: You can help by disposing of old drugs

But what if you cannot participate on Saturday and you wish to get rid of old drugs?

The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration advises first to follow disposal instructions in the product package insert. If that is not available and you simply don’t know what to do, follow these steps to dispose of most medicines in the household trash:

Mix medicines (do not crush tablets or capsules) with an unpalatable substance such as dirt, cat litter or used coffee grounds.

Place the mixture in a container such as a sealed plastic bag.

Throw the container in your household trash.

Delete all personal information on the prescription label of empty pill bottles or medicine packaging, then dispose of the container.

A small number of medicines have specific instructions to immediately flush down the toilet when no longer needed. These medicines may be especially harmful and, in some cases, fatal with just one dose if they are used by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed.

Because most people who are prescribed pain-killing opioids don’t use all of them and opioids are to blame for many deaths, the drugs are a priority for safe disposal. If you can't do so on Saturday, choose another day and take action.

