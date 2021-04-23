EDITORIAL: You can help by disposing of old drugs

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a time to safely dispose of medicines that are no longer needed.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-inspired event features locations manned by officers at which people can bring medications – no questions asked.
The local sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday are:
• Piggly Wiggly on Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg. The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse will be present at this location with Narcan and Deterra bags (at home drug disposal bags).
• IGA, Branchdale Highway, Eutawville.
• The Regional Medical Center, St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.
Getting unneeded medicines out of the household mix is important.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose. Studies show that over half of abused prescription drugs are obtained -- often unknowingly -- from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
The drug-disposal efforts come as South Carolina continues to have an opioid crisis.
From 2018 to 2019, the number of opioid-involved overdose deaths again increased in the Palmetto State, according to data collected by DHEC. Overdose deaths jumped 7%, from 816 to 876.
Take-back programs can help by reducing childhood overdoses, restricting household drug theft, limiting the accumulation of drugs by the elderly, protecting the environment, reducing pharmaceutical contamination of water and eliminating waste.
But what if you cannot participate on Saturday and you wish to get rid of old drugs?
The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration advises first to follow disposal instructions in the product package insert. If that is not available and you simply don’t know what to do, follow these steps to dispose of most medicines in the household trash:
• Mix medicines (do not crush tablets or capsules) with an unpalatable substance such as dirt, cat litter or used coffee grounds.
• Place the mixture in a container such as a sealed plastic bag.
• Throw the container in your household trash.
• Delete all personal information on the prescription label of empty pill bottles or medicine packaging, then dispose of the container.
A small number of medicines have specific instructions to immediately flush down the toilet when no longer needed. These medicines may be especially harmful and, in some cases, fatal with just one dose if they are used by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed.