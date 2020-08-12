EDITORIAL: WWII service just one reason to respect him

Charles L. Shuler Sr. of the Providence community was profiled in 2019 in The Times and Democrat’s “Stories of Honor” series about service to country by local veterans. With America losing World War II veterans at a rapid rate, his harrowing story was important to tell.
Shuler survived being thrown from the back of a truck and the hail of machine gun fire as part of his combat experience. He served with the Anti-Tank Company, 222nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Rainbow Division in Austria for 17 months. He was in combat for three months. As an automotive mechanic, he also supervised and assisted four enlisted personnel and two civilians in the repair and maintenance of 18 vehicles. He was awarded many medals, including the Bronze Star.
Shuler said he witnessed “a good bit” of death during his military tour, which began with his company landing in France and on through its battles and victories over the Germans to its final occupation in Austria.
Service to country was important to Shuler – as he entered the military voluntarily. Being an only son and living on a dairy farm would have exempted him from being drafted, but he wanted to serve the same as his cousins.
But that didn’t mean Shuler was any less appreciative of getting back home to Providence and a productive life that extended until his death this past week at age 94.
“I was proud I was there, but I was real proud to get out of there. And it wasn’t real dangerous whenever they signed it all up. We had to make so many more months. It wasn’t too bad, but it was good to get out,” Shuler said in 2019.
His frankness was characteristic of a man described as quiet spoken but with opinions sought after and listened to. His influence extended beyond the farm, with Shuler serving in such positions as president of the Orangeburg County Fair Association and the South Carolina Pork Board. He was the senior member of Providence United Methodist Church and served on the Administrative Board and as church financial secretary.
Shuler graduated from Providence High School and attended Clemson College. His important accounts of the past included more than stories from war.
Writing in 2006 for the Providence Community History, Harriet Hutto stated: “Charles Shuler related that no bus picked up students on the Shuler Belt road when he started school in 1931. In the first grade, he rode to school with two student/neighbors in their buggy. The second year, one picked him up in a Ford pickup. After she graduated, he was given a bicycle when he started the third grade, and he pedaled over two miles each way for the next several years. On bad-weather days, he and several other students caught a ride on the milk truck which delivered them to the school. This continued until that area of the community was added to the school bus route.”
Charles Shuler continued to farm for five decades after his return from war. He leaves behind a family and community that will long appreciate his legacy as “a gentleman, a gentle man, and respected by all those who knew him.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!