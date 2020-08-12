EDITORIAL: WWII service just one reason to respect him

“I was proud I was there, but I was real proud to get out of there. And it wasn’t real dangerous whenever they signed it all up. We had to make so many more months. It wasn’t too bad, but it was good to get out,” Shuler said in 2019.

His frankness was characteristic of a man described as quiet spoken but with opinions sought after and listened to. His influence extended beyond the farm, with Shuler serving in such positions as president of the Orangeburg County Fair Association and the South Carolina Pork Board. He was the senior member of Providence United Methodist Church and served on the Administrative Board and as church financial secretary.

Shuler graduated from Providence High School and attended Clemson College. His important accounts of the past included more than stories from war.